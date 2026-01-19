Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has praised the impressive debut of young Thato Sibiya, who earned the Man of the Match award in his first appearance for the club.

The Brazilians kicked off the new year with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College in Monday’s Betway Premiership clash.

Sibiya featured for the entire match and set up fellow debutant Brayan Leon for the second-half goal.

“Yes, of course I’m happy—it all comes down to trust,” Cardoso told SuperSport after the match.

“You won’t see young players emerge if we don’t give them a chance on the field. Their development depends on several factors, and readiness is key. Sometimes the opposition is tough, and there are moments when players are simply not prepared.”

“We also had Kutlwano, who performed well. It’s important to assess the space and opportunities we provide for these players—they have to step up when given the chance. We’re pleased with his performance.”

The Brazilians will return to action on Friday evening when they face Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Briefly News