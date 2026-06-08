Thapelo Maseko's rise from a challenging start to professional football has helped change his family's circumstances in a remarkable way

The Bafana Bafana winger's parents have opened up about the sacrifices they made while supporting his football dream

As Maseko prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his family's story is inspiring many South Africans

Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko has bought his parents a house after achieving football success. Image: EJ Langer/Socrates

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko has rewarded his parents with a new home after establishing himself as one of South Africa's most promising football talents.

The 22-year-old winger, who is currently in North America with the national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has transformed his family's life through his football success. His parents recently shared how years of sacrifice eventually paid off when their son bought them a house before purchasing a home for himself.

Thapelo Maseko's parents reflect on football sacrifices

KickOff reports that while speaking on Radio 2000's Game On, Maseko's father, Motsamai Maseko, recalled the challenges the family faced while helping their son pursue a football career.

"We did support him actually, we did support him with everything even if it was tough, but we did try," he said.

Motsamai explained that as the family's sole breadwinner, providing for a young footballer came with significant financial pressure.

"I was actually the only person that was working and remember, you have to get soccer boots and when they go to games, you have to organise their food. Basically, it was tough."

He added:

"I'm still working actually. I'm working at KSB in Germiston, I'm a driver, I'm a truck driver."

Bafana Bafana winger buys family home

Maseko's mother, Minah Maseko, revealed that her son's first major property purchase was for the family rather than himself.

"He has his own place. He is not living with us. After AFCON, when they came back from AFCON 2023, he got his own apartment," she said.

Minah then disclosed the gesture that has touched many football supporters.

"He bought us a house and then he bought himself an apartment. It's the house that we are living in, in Kempton Park."

The family says the purchase symbolises how far the winger has come since his early football days.

Thapelo Maseko bought his parents a house before getting his own apartment. Image: Luke Hales/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

World Cup opportunity and European ambitions

Maseko's journey has not always been straightforward. Limited opportunities at Mamelodi Sundowns threatened to slow his progress, but a January 2026 loan move to Cypriot club AEL Limassol helped revive his career.

His improved form earned him a place in Hugo Broos' World Cup squad, where South Africa is set to open its campaign against Mexico on Thursday.

Earlier this year, his agent Glyn Binkin told Soccer Laduma that the player remains keen on continuing his European adventure after enjoying regular football in Cyprus.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for football's biggest stage, Maseko's journey from a young player supported by a hardworking truck-driver father to a World Cup squad member who has bought his parents a home stands out as one of South African football's feel-good stories.

Steven Pienaar backs Relebohile Mofokeng for World Cup spotlight

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana star Steven Pienaar believes Orlando Pirates playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng has the potential to become one of South Africa's greatest-ever footballers.

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico, Pienaar urged coach Hugo Broos to trust the fearless 21-year-old on football's biggest stage. However, he also warned supporters against placing too much pressure on the talented youngster as he continues his development.

Source: Briefly News