Mossel Bay Toyota made history on 5 June 2026 by handing over two branded electric ride-on cars to a pair of one-year-old twin boys. The dealership shared the special delivery day on Facebook, and Mzansi has not stopped talking about it since.

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Mossel Bay Toyota

Source: Facebook

According to the post, the twins became the youngest Toyota owners the dealership had ever welcomed. Each boy received a personalised Toyota GR-S ride-on car with custom branding done by The Sign Lab in Mossel Bay.

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The boys arrived for their delivery day dressed in matching white outfits, looking every bit the part. The photos spread fast after the dealership posted them, and South Africans flooded the comments with love.

One person said the babies looked incredibly dapper in their outfits. Another called it the cutest thing they had ever laid eyes on. Someone else joked that the moment had them feeling ready for grandparenthood.

The personalised number plates also got people talking in the comments. Followers could not believe how well the little boys were already living. The dealership jumped into the comments to respond to the love personally.

Mossel Bay Toyota thanked the twins’ parents for letting them share in such a special milestone. The dealership said welcoming the boys into the Toyota family was something they truly treasured. The post kept picking up steam throughout the day.

Mzansi agreed on one thing: these two boys had already won at life before turning two.

Watch the Facebook video here:

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Source: Briefly News