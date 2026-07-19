The South African Post Office announced a major modernisation rollout for vehicle licence renewals across the country

The upgrade follows a successful trial at 40 Gauteng branches that has run since May 2026

New payment terminals will support cash, card, tap and smartphone wallet transactions at every branch

A picture of a South African licence disc. Image: Auto Traders

Source: UGC

South Africans will soon renew vehicle licences at 610 Post Office branches after a new modernisation rollout was confirmed. The South African Post Office said the expansion follows a successful trial of upgraded payment systems in Gauteng.

A TikTok video posted by the account @dailyintern on 18 July 2026 shared a BusinessTech report detailing the announcement. The rollout covers the vast majority of SAPO’s 657 branches, with the rest expected to follow later.

New payment systems across the country

SAPO confirmed it will install a modernised Point of Sale platform at each branch. This includes new EMV-compliant payment terminals and replacement hardware throughout the network. Customers can still pay with cash, alongside newer chip and PIN, tap, and digital wallet options.

The updated software also aims to strengthen cybersecurity and improve system reliability nationwide. SAPO said the platform will support traffic fines, licence renewals, postal services and municipal account payments.

The rollout forms part of SAPO’s broader turnaround after years of financial struggle and restructuring. The group only recently exited Business Rescue, having closed 366 branches and retrenched thousands of staff. Revenue rose to R1.54 billion for the year ending March 2026, while losses dropped sharply. SAPO’s balance sheet also improved significantly, moving from billions in negative equity to a positive position.

A new board took charge at the end of June 2026, guiding the next phase of recovery. However, some modernisation plans remain stalled due to funding shortfalls from the government.

Reactions to the TikTok video were mixed, with many commenters praising the improved service speed. Others argued that renewal periods should be extended instead of upgrading payment methods.

See the reactions in this post:

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Source: Briefly News