Only 17% of learner’s licence applicants passed Western Cape’s new computerised testing system this year

The province says the tougher system fights fraud, not applicants’ road knowledge

A TikTok video breaking down the changes drew a wave of Mzansi reactions online

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City of Ekurhuleni residents writing through the digital technology for learner driver’s test. Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Source: UGC

Only 17% of learner’s licence applicants passed the Western Cape’s new computerised testing system this year. The province rolled out the digital platform in May 2025 to fight fraud. Officials wanted to modernise ageing driving tests used across all Western Cape testing centres.

Officials say the low pass rate shows a tougher process, not an unfair one. The overall provincial pass rate still sits at 63% across both old and new systems. That number reflects applicants who tested under the previous manual system before the rollout finished. The new platform generates random questions through the National Traffic Information System. This system replaces the old fixed paper format used for many years.

Applicants can no longer memorise question orders from previous learner’s licence attempts. They now need real knowledge of road signs, traffic rules and safe driving habits.

New system aims to curb corruption

According to reports, the province says the platform strengthens integrity across every testing centre it serves. The system has now reached all driving licence centres in the Western Cape. This includes several busy testing centres located across the City of Cape Town.

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The computer randomises questions. No two applicants gets the same questions. Images: George Municipality

Source: UGC

Officials list several key upgrades designed to improve the overall testing experience. These include randomised questions, fingerprint verification and touch screen testing kiosks for applicants.

Backup power also keeps testing running whenever load shedding hits centres unexpectedly. Multilingual instructions now help hearing-impaired applicants and second-language speakers follow questions easily.

DA mobility spokesperson Nomafrench Mbombo called the low pass rate concerning for many families. She said a learner’s licence often opens doors to jobs, healthcare and education. Mbombo supports stronger fraud safeguards but wants applicants to be given proper study resources. The department has distributed free learner manuals to public libraries and the NaTIS platform.

A TikTok video from user EJV breaking down the changes drew a big reaction online. Mzansi social media users flooded the comments questioning whether the new system feels fair. Some said the strict computerised format simply cannot be bribed like before.

Others called repeated failures a frustrating and costly scheme for struggling families. One commenter said their daughter failed twice by only a few marks. The mobility department now plans random audits of failed tests for technical glitches.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News