A TikTok video captured the moment that the driver of a Toyota bakkie who got more than he bargained for on the road

The driver was confidently cruising in a flooded road when disaster struck

A man driving his own car captured the way the driver went out of his way to put his vehicle to the test

A man driving a Toyota bakkie ended up in bad situation after trying to show off its capabilities. The man was caught on camera after chaos ensued because of his own choices.

Man driving Toyota bakkie gets humbled after trying to show off. Image: @justvibes8098

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 18 February 2026 shows an overconfident driver who paid the price for a gutsy move on the road. The post highlighted the importance of cautious driving and not taking unnecessary risks.

In a video on TikTok, a man @justvibes8098 was recording a Toyota bakkie driver who wanted to show off the capabilities of his 4x4. Despite there being a side of the road that was clear, the driver chose to go over a flooded ditch, not realising it was deep. Soon enough, the man's bakkie was stuck and he revved his ride trying to exit. The man recording went to help the man and when he opened his car, the vehicle was flooded with muddy water. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by 4x4 driver

Online users could not help laugh at who got himself in trouble for no reason. Many were convinced the man was simply trying too show off his 4x4. Read people's comments making fun of the driver below:

Man trying to show off 4x4 gets humbled in TikTok Video

Source: UGC

Dough Boy Amaru was amused by the disaster:

"Nik thought he could get by cause he in a Bucky wanya wanya NYE."

Mela Luxe though the man made an unnecessary move:

"There’s so much gravel road, why would he go there? 😭"

Bontle Ekua Ramantsi gushed:

"Getting out of there is a flex😌😌"

Wandile Mngomezulu commented:

"Bro genuinely left the less flooded side and went straight to the water😭"

Muzi Bulelwa speculated about why he move to the ditch:

"So he wanted to splash the other guy? for what? but then he saw flames. God is good."

Chanty joked:

"I will write it in English 'he likes showing off especially when he sees people.'"

lamborghini_2350 imagined he thought his Toyota could handle it:

"He was testing what Sales agents told him about the car."

Fruit was amazed by the size of the pothole:

"So we’re not gonna talk about the neighborhood casually having an ocean there🥴"

Anon? was stunned:

"You know the pothole is something serious when it takes down a Toyota 😭"

Other Briefly News stories cars

Source: Briefly News