A South African woman who travelled to the Middle East showed people some of the cultural differences

The lady posted a TikTok video of her experience after arriving in Saudi Arabia

She posted a video for giving South Africans a tour of her bathroom, and it was jarring

A woman from South Africa showed people that she's going through the most after arriving in a Middle Eastern country. The lady posted a video on 25 January 2026 showing people just how different the country is from her own.

She gave people a good look at her surroundings after she arrived in Saudi Arabia. The clip highlighted how differently built living spaces are in the foreign country.

In a TikTok video a young lady @alyssa_conley posted that arriving in Saudi Arabia was shocking.She was in a Saudi bathroom and it left her stunned by how they built toilets. The woman panned the camera to show that it was built like a pit toilet with no way to sit except to hover. The TikTokker said she could be able to use it, saying "no way I am gonna pee here." Watch the video below:

South Africa stand by saudi Arabian toilet

Many people commented on the video fascinated by lady's experience. Some said that they would be able to stand using the toilet it because they grew up being areas. Read people's comments below:

O shared a different perspective:

"This is cleaner and better than the chair, there is no contact with more than one person."

Lizz was stunned by the clip:

"Not me almost opting to go to Saudi..girl thanks for this..cause I would have cried and died of constipation 😂😂😏😏 nee dankie."

marinajacobs888 shared a country with similar toilets:

"China has the same problem 🤣"

Mthombeni wrote:

"Some of us we grew up offlifting in the bushes so this wouldn't be a struggle 😎"

O added:

thepsychbake remarked:

"I cannot believe there are people in this day and age who say this is "sies" and will complain. It is a toilet, simple as that. If you are not able to use it then move on ✨"

Kelly Lauren Roman/ Van Wyk shared other Middle Eastern countries with similar toilets:

"Try the Iraq border 😂. Same idea of the toilet. Petrol station nightmare. No flush and I had to go 😔........ Worse experience but I had to go lol ....... They keep it locked too for what 🤣"

7flowerwork added:

"You won’t manage in Asia then. A lot of places have flat toilets like this 😂"

