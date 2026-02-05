A South African woman’s icy petrol station meltdown in America sparked laughter on TikTok, highlighting the cultural shock many experience when adapting to life abroad

The TikTok video captured her freezing struggle, reminding Mzansi of the everyday conveniences often taken for granted back home

Social media users flooded the comments, sharing jokes and opinions on self-service petrol stations versus South Africa’s full-service system

South Africans don’t know how good they have it with petrol attendants, and one woman’s icy petrol stop in America proved just that.

Woman entertains Mzansi as she crashes out over pumping petrol by herself in America. Images: @sthembilerh

The Mzansi woman living in the United States sparked laughter after reacting dramatically to having to pump her own petrol during the freezing American winter in January 2026.

The moment, captured in a TikTok video, showed her standing outside her car at a petrol station, visibly cold, and overwhelmed by the experience.

The clip gained traction among South Africans at home and abroad, who related to her culture shock, since full-service fuel stations remain the norm in Mzansi. The woman, known on TikTok as @sthembilerh_, highlighted the sharp contrast between life in South Africa and America.

In the TikTok video shared on 22 January 2026, the South African woman is seen at an American petrol station pumping fuel by herself, only wearing her work uniform in the biting winter cold.

She expressed her disbelief at being forced to leave the comfort of her warm car to refill her tank, explaining that the icy conditions made the task even more unpleasant. What started as excitement over owning her first car slowly turned into frustration, as reality set in.

According to @sthembilerh_, pumping petrol may seem simple, but standing in freezing temperatures makes the experience exhausting and draining. In her view, having someone else handle the pumping made life easier and more comfortable.

Life abroad brings unexpected culture shocks

The woman’s reaction shed light on the everyday adjustments South Africans face when relocating abroad. While moving to another country often comes with dreams of better opportunities and lifestyle improvements, small cultural differences can quickly become major frustrations.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on petrol station debate

South Africans took to the comment section to share their thoughts and personal experiences about pumping petrol and adjusting to life overseas. Some viewers laughed at her dramatic reaction, saying it perfectly captured how spoiled South Africans are when it comes to fuel attendants.

@YT: Homegirl Tabby commented:

“I wait for my man to do it😩 I refuse to do it myself.”

@Sibusisiwe🇿🇦🫆 wrote:

“It is petrol, not gas. You understand?😂”

@melanin_queen03:

“I hate it with passion, especially during snowy weather.😩”

@mxolisithwala752:

“Come back home, we have brother Sphola at the Shell garage, he pumps petrol for you, when he’s done, he dances for you.🤣”

@Max_16:

“😞😞Why are you calling it gas? That's petrol or diesel.”

A screenshot of a vlog by @sthembilerh_ going to her workplace in the United States. Image: @sthembilerh

