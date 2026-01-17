An American told people why she keeps coming back to South Africa in a TikTok video

The lady went into detail as she raved about Mzansi in a video, talking about the country from her perspective

The American shared insight into Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban by comparing them to the US

A TikTok video of an American sharing her thoughts on the country fascinated many. She frequents Cape Town, but she's travelled to other cities in South Africa and felt they were similar to cities in the USA.

The American's takes on Joburg and Cape Town, amassed thousands of likes. Her video spotlighted the difference in perspective of Mzansi through the eyes of an American.

In a TikTok video, @ariellyndsey said she loves coming back to South Africa because it is similar to the USA. She explained that Cape Town is similar to Los Angeles, saying, "It is LA on steroids, but in a good way." She said the weather is great and the cafes are amazing. When talking about Durban, she said it is comparable to Florida because it's "ratchet". The weather and the people made her think of the American city, as she is from Florida. When talking about Johannesburg, the woman said that many people in the city are good-looking and stylish. She said the big city was similar to New York.

She told people that South Africa is modernised. She was also walking in Cape Town with her phone out, which she acknowledged as risky, but clarified that she feels safe and that tourists need to relax. Watch the video below:

South Africa discusses American's Mzansi review

Many people found the video of the young lady raving about Mzansi to be a welcome sight. Online users agreed with her. Read people's comments below:

Rory_Matthews commented:

"Spot on 👌 Joburg peeps are definitely more stylish than Cape Town. CPT people will be ok with shorts and a t-shirt with flip flops for comfort 🤣"

Dane Marais wrote:

"Cape Town sounds very cute. Have you been to Table Mountain? It’s soooo cute! And the Winelands? Oh my gosh! It has the cutest little wine farms."

joel111 added:

"It's crazy how you say Durban is like Florida when we literally got a road called Florida, and the nightlife is always buzzing."

D.B wrote:

"You think you know s.a, why don't you come visit us in Namakwaland, and experience South Africa's countryside☺️"

. A added:

"You are definitely right, Cape Town is SA's LA, Durban is SA's Miami And Joburg is our New York because it's very vibey and afro-aesthetic."

Ꮧ Ꮥ ﾉ Ꮧ said:

"Welcome back 🫶🏻..hey, not all of us Durbanites are “ratchet”😎 but I get what you are saying, considering the places you visited in Durban last year😉"

