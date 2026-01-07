Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American woman in South Africa shared the romantic story of how she ended up moving to the country

The lady posted a TikTok video on 06 January that left many people fascinated by her move to South Africa

South Africans commented on the video of the lady, and many reacted to her wholesome love story

In a video on TikTok, a woman told people all about her move to South Africa. The lady revealed that she has a South African husband and shared how they met.

American shared how she met her South African husband in a TikTok video. Image: @mrs_mbutho25

Source: TikTok

The video of the American who recently moved to South Africa received thousands of likes. Online users were raving about the video of the American who found love in Mzansi.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @mrs_mbutho25 told people that she moved to South Africa. She said she met her South African husband after coming to the country for her best friend's wedding. He was one of the cousins, and their relationship flourished from day one. She raved about their romance after she was impressed that he was a respectful man of God. The lady posted their pictures while dating and their wedding photos. She quit her job to join her husband in South Africa.

The lady got people's attention because many felt she looked eerily South African. Many African Americans often go viral in Mzansi when people feel they have South African features.

South Africans on social media love to fly the flag high. Image: Magda Elhers / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa welcomes American

Many people thought that the American @mrs_mbutho25 looked South African. Many felt she fit right in and welcomed her as a makoti. Watch the video of the lady sharing her experience in South Africa so far.

Thembisile told the lady:

"You look South African."

@Zo❤️ gushed over the lady's love story:

"Welcome darling and wishing a beautiful journey with your husband💝❤️💞"

zakkie69 gushed:

"What a beautiful story ❣️🤩 and l can't help but think that God has destined for you and hubby to be in SA 🇿🇦 welcome sister 💘"

brandywyne exclaimed:

"You MOVED??? I’m so happy for you!! I hope you continue to have the most amazing life!! 💗"

Adam Lewin cheered:

"So happy to see you thriving!"

frontpaigeme_ exclaimed:

"Wow!!!! I’m so happy for you 🥰"

SandileX laughed:

"Please tell more American ladies to come this side🤣"

Katie Winter Richardson 🌱 applaudeD:

"Your love story is so cute. Congrats again ❤"

WandilHair said:

"Aaah, welcome sis-in-law 🫂❤️, is your husband from the South Coast of KZN by any chance?"

Mbalikayise kaMahaye uNodange speculated:

"He’s definitely from the south coast."

tasaps gushed:

"Welcome home Makoti🥰"

Sthembile MaMthethwa Mhlongo claimed to know the TikTokker's partner:

"I'm so happy for you both, I know him, he was one of my learners. One of the brightest learners. I saw your wedding pictures on Facebook."

Coco22 🤍🕯 swooned:

"Cute, blessed marriage to you guys, May SA give you joy🥰"

Source: Briefly News