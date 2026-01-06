Global site navigation

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert Shares Snaps of Her Pregnancy Ultrasounds: “Becoming Parents”
Celebrities

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert Shares Snaps of Her Pregnancy Ultrasounds: “Becoming Parents”

by  Mbali Tebele
3 min read
  • Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert had fans swooning over her pregnancy ultrasounds
  • The beauty queen shared pictures of herself and her husband holding the scans on social media
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the cute snaps Joubert shared

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Netizens react to Natasha Joubert's pregnancy scans
Natasha Joubert shared her pregnancy scans. Image: @natasha_joubert
Source: Instagram

As the popular model Natasha Joubert steps into motherhood, she shared some irreplaceable memories with her fans and followers on social media.

On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the former Miss South Africa, who announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby in October last year, excitedly shared multiple pictures of them showing off their pregnancy ultrasounds.

She captioned the pictures:

"The next chapter of us...Becoming parents."

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Natasha's ultrasounds

Shortly after the beauty queen shared the pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Read also

Rachel Kolisi shares what viewers can expect at her documentary screening

shameera.rahaman said:

"The most beautiful couple.. Congratulations you two."

taylor.crawford02 wrote:

"Oh your bump is so precious! 😍 Congratulations!"

sarah_balekage stated:

"You’re so beautiful Natasha!"

Natasha Joubert launches her own wedding dress line

After working for more than a year on her bridal collection, Natasha Joubert launched her In-White Bridal Collection with Forever New in March 2025. The seven-piece range was inspired by Natasha's personal search for elegant white pieces as she planned her big day.

It features dresses suitable for bridal showers and engagement parties. Natasha shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram.

"I am having a pinch-me moment 🤍 The Natasha Joubert In-White Collection went live today online and in-store. This can be no success without you women supporting me. I am forever grateful 🥂👰🏻‍♀️✨"

Read also

Old video of Munaka ranking African men resurfaces amid breakup news

Natasha Jouberts shhared cute snaps
Netizens reacted to Natasha's pregnancy scans. Image: @natasha_jouberts
Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Natasha Joubert

Natasha Joubert celebrates consecutive victories on Crown Chasers. She is a South African beauty queen, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, best known as Miss South Africa 2023.

Joubert was also the runner-up in Miss SA 2020 and represented South Africa at Miss Universe. She is admired for her resilience, entrepreneurial spirit through her brand Natalia Jefferys, and her advocacy for education and second chances. After overcoming personal challenges, she returned to win the crown again.

The model's father is Stoffel Joubert. He passed away shortly after Natasha's 16th birthday. On the other hand, Natasha Joubert's mother is Ninette. Stoffel and Ninette are parents of three, and Natasha is the youngest. She went to Hoërskool Eldoraigne. She proceeded to Boston City Campus and Business College. In 2020, she received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Marketing Management.

Read also

Cyan Boujee's real name is leaked online and Mzansi says no wonder she calls herself Cyan

3 Other stories about Natasha Joubert

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Miss South AfricaParenting
Hot:
Kurt perez Ali siddiq Nathi mthethwa Albert ezerzer Tracy grimshaw