Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert had fans swooning over her pregnancy ultrasounds

The beauty queen shared pictures of herself and her husband holding the scans on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the cute snaps Joubert shared

Natasha Joubert shared her pregnancy scans.

Source: Instagram

As the popular model Natasha Joubert steps into motherhood, she shared some irreplaceable memories with her fans and followers on social media.

On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the former Miss South Africa, who announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby in October last year, excitedly shared multiple pictures of them showing off their pregnancy ultrasounds.

She captioned the pictures:

"The next chapter of us...Becoming parents."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Natasha's ultrasounds

Shortly after the beauty queen shared the pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

shameera.rahaman said:

"The most beautiful couple.. Congratulations you two."

taylor.crawford02 wrote:

"Oh your bump is so precious! 😍 Congratulations!"

sarah_balekage stated:

"You’re so beautiful Natasha!"

Natasha Joubert launches her own wedding dress line

After working for more than a year on her bridal collection, Natasha Joubert launched her In-White Bridal Collection with Forever New in March 2025. The seven-piece range was inspired by Natasha's personal search for elegant white pieces as she planned her big day.

It features dresses suitable for bridal showers and engagement parties. Natasha shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram.

"I am having a pinch-me moment 🤍 The Natasha Joubert In-White Collection went live today online and in-store. This can be no success without you women supporting me. I am forever grateful 🥂👰🏻‍♀️✨"

Netizens reacted to Natasha's pregnancy scans.

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Natasha Joubert

Natasha Joubert celebrates consecutive victories on Crown Chasers. She is a South African beauty queen, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, best known as Miss South Africa 2023.

Joubert was also the runner-up in Miss SA 2020 and represented South Africa at Miss Universe. She is admired for her resilience, entrepreneurial spirit through her brand Natalia Jefferys, and her advocacy for education and second chances. After overcoming personal challenges, she returned to win the crown again.

The model's father is Stoffel Joubert. He passed away shortly after Natasha's 16th birthday. On the other hand, Natasha Joubert's mother is Ninette. Stoffel and Ninette are parents of three, and Natasha is the youngest. She went to Hoërskool Eldoraigne. She proceeded to Boston City Campus and Business College. In 2020, she received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Marketing Management.

