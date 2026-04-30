Wiaan Mulder has been left grieving after the loss of his father, with the news sending shockwaves through South African cricket

The Lions Cricket Union paid tribute to a devoted parent who was a constant presence in his son’s journey

An outpouring of support has emerged from fans and the wider cricket community, offering comfort during a difficult time

Proteas star Wiaan Mulder is mourning the tragic death of his father, Pieter Mulder, who passed away recently.

Proteas star Wiaan Mulder is mourning the tragic passing away of his father. Image: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Pieter Mulder’s death was confirmed by the Lions Cricket Union and DP World Lions, who expressed their deepest condolences to Wiaan Mulder. The organisations shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media statement:

“The DP World Lions and Lions Cricket Union extend their deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Wiaan Mulder and his family on the untimely passing of his father, Pieter Mulder.

During this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts are with Wiaan, his loved ones, and all who were touched by his father’s life. Pieter was a proud father who supported Wiaan wholeheartedly, loved the Lions, and proudly attended matches. The loss of a parent is immeasurable, and we stand alongside Wiaan not only as a valued member of our cricketing family, but as someone we care for deeply beyond the boundary ropes.

With sincere sympathy and unwavering love and support, the Lions Cricket Union.”

South Africans send condolences to Wiaan Mulder

South Africans took to social media to comfort Wiaan Mulder with heartfelt messages of sympathy.

@Lewis Manthata said:

“Oh no! I have known this man for a long time. I am sad to hear this. Our sympathies to the two men and their mom.”

@Shirelle Hendricks wrote:

“Our condolences to Wiaan and family. RIP, friend. We shared many chats at the games. You were always proud of your boys. You will be missed.”

@Paul Kaplan added:

“Sincere condolences to Wiaan and family.”

@Colin Gxowa commented:

“Pieter was a proud man of both his sons. He loved and wanted them to do well in cricket. Condolences to the family.”

@Geoffrey Toyana said:

“Sincere condolences to the family.”

See the Facebook post below:

Wiaan Mulder record and Brian Lara milestone controversy

Wiaan Mulder made headlines in July 2025 when he captained the Proteas in place of an injured Temba Bavuma.

During that match, Mulder declared South Africa’s innings at 626 for 5 while he was unbeaten on 367. The decision sparked debate among fans, many of whom believed he should have continued batting to challenge the long-standing world record of 400 not out set by Brian Lara.

Mulder had already surpassed Hashim Amla’s record for the highest Test score by a South African and needed just 33 more runs to break Lara’s world record, which has stood for more than two decades.

Despite the controversy, the focus has now shifted away from cricket, as the Proteas star receives support from across the country during a deeply personal loss.

Proteas star Wiaan Mulder reacts during a cricket match. Image: Andy Kearns

Source: Getty Images

Mother of Lungi Ngidi thanks cricket fans

Briefly News previously reported that the mother of Proteas star Lungi Ngidi, Bongi Ngidi, has spoken emotionally about the moment her son lost his footing and got injured during an IPL cricket match on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

Ngidi hurt himself while attempting to take a catch in a game between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings.

Source: Briefly News