Wiaan Mulder is a South African professional cricketer currently playing for the South Africa National Cricket Team. He became famous in 2017 when he made his ODI debut for his National Cricket Team in South Africa.

Pieter Willem during day one of the Specsavers Division One County Championship match at The County Ground, Beckenham. Photo: Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

Wiaan is a prolific right handed batsman for the team. This young upcoming fast bowling all-rounder for South Africa has scored plenty of domestic and international cricket runs. In this article, we share some more fascinating facts.

Wiaan Mulder's profile summary

Full name: Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder

Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder Nickname: Mulder

Mulder Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: February 19, 1998

February 19, 1998 Age: 22

22 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Role: All rounder

All rounder Battling: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling: Right-arm medium

Right-arm medium Religion: Christianity

Christianity Profession: Crickets player

Crickets player Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million College: St Stithians College

St Stithians College Citizenship : South African

: South African Current city: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Language: English

English Hair color: Black

Black Hair style: Simple

Simple Net worth: Approximately $1.5 million

Approximately $1.5 million Instagram: @Wiaan Mulder

Early life

The cricket star was born on February 19, 1998, in Gauteng, South Africa. He expressed his interest in cricket at a young age. Where did Wiaan Mulder go to school? Pieter has not mentioned much about his early childhood education. However, he went to St Stithians College.

Career

The upcoming fast bowling all-rounder played his 1st match on the domestic level from Highveld Lions against Cape Cobras in 2016/017 in the Sunfoil series. He took seven wickets against Cape Cobras, making his debut quite fantastic. In 2016, he was part of the U-19 team of SA for the U-19 world cup.

He played his 1st t20 match for his club in the T20 challenge in 2016-17 held by CSA. In 2018, he was in the squad of Gauteng for the Africa T20 tournament and also signed his contract with Kent C.C for the County Championship in 2019. In 1st season of MSL, the boy was signed by Tshwane Spartans in 2019.

In 2017, Wiaan also took part in the team 1st time for the series against Bangladesh for ODI. While there, he played his 1st ODI against Bangladesh on October 22, 2017, but in 2018 he was in the test team for the series against AUS. However, Pieter was in the T20 team against Sri Lanka and played his 1st test match against Sri Lanka on February 21, 2019.

Wife and children

Who is Wiaan Mulder's wife? The player has not mentioned any details about his marital status. He has also not provided any information about his children.

How much is Wiaan Mulder worth?

Wiaan Mulder's net worth is still growing significantly. Currently, he is estimated to be worth $1.5 million. Pieter has made his earning by playing cricket in different clubs.

Wiaan Mulder's fast facts

Pieter Willem delivers a ball during the second day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Who is Pieter Willem? He is a professional cricketer. What is Wiaan Mulder's age? He is 22 years old. Who are Wiaan Mulder's parents? There is no information about his parents. What country is Pieter Willem from? The upcoming star has a South African origin. What is Wiaan Mulder's net worth? Mulder's net worth is approximated to be $1.5 million. How much weight does Pieter Willem have? Pieter Willem weight is unknown at the moment. Is Wiaan Mulder married? According to sources, he does not currently have a partner. Where is Pieter Willem from? The champion is from Gauteng, South Africa. When was Pieter Willem born? Pieter Willem was born on February 19, 1998. What is Wiaan Mulder birth sign? Wiaan Mulder's birth sign is Pisces.

Wiaan Mulder is an upcoming fast bowling all-rounder whose passion for cricket started at a very young age. His prowess made him the highest wicket-taker for his country in the tournament while playing for South Africa's squad for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

