Vincent Koch: age, wife, family, weight, height, covid, profiles, net worth

Vincent Koch is a South African Rugby Union player making significant strides in the English Premier League. He has also made several match appearances as a member of the Springboks squad. His biography deciphers some of the unknown facts about him.

Vincent Koch developed a liking for rugby at a tender age. Even though he had episodes of self-doubt, he also had instances that renewed his love for the game. Nonetheless, Vincent made the most out of the opportunities that came his way. He ended up making rugby a career and even got opportunities to play abroad.

Vincent Koch's profile summary

Full name: Vincent Philip Koch

Vincent Philip Koch Nickname: Engel/Liefie

Engel/Liefie Date of birth: 13th March 1990

13th March 1990 Age: 31

31 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Empangeni, South Africa

Empangeni, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Current residence: London

London Height in cm: 185 cm

185 cm Height in feet: (6 ft 1 in)

(6 ft 1 in) Weight in kgs: 118 kg

118 kg Weight in pounds: 260 lb

260 lb Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jandre Koch

Jandre Koch Children: 1

1 School: Grantham Park Primary School,

Grantham Park Primary School, High school: Huguenot High School

Huguenot High School University: University of Pretoria

University of Pretoria Occupation: Professional rugby player

Professional rugby player Vincent Koch's position: Tighthead prop

Tighthead prop Current team: Saracens

Saracens Notable relative: Divan Koch

Divan Koch Instagram: vincekoch1

Vincent Koch's biography

Where is Vincent Koch from? The talented rugby player is famous for making several match appearances for Springboks. However, he does not feature in the South African Rugby league. He is currently affiliated with the English Premier League. Nonetheless, he is South African and draws his roots from Empangeni in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Vincent Koch's age

How old is Vincent Koch? Vincent Philip Koch was born on 13th March 1990 in Empangeni, in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, South Africa. He turned thirty-one in March 2021.

Vincent Koch's wife

The name of his wife is Jandre Koch. They met through a mutual friend and married in June 2017, so they have been married for four years now. They have a son who was born in October 2020. They also own a dog.

Vincent Koch's family

Divan Koch is one of Vincent Koch's notable relatives. While not much is known about his personal life, Divan has played a significant part in the player's life. In December 2017, the celebrated rugby player acknowledged him for encouraging him to work hard and try his luck in the provincial colours of rugby. He also honoured Divan for constantly reminding him to work on his fitness and encouraging him to be better.

Which South African rugby players play for Saracens?

The celebrated sportsman played for the University of Pretoria, which also played a significant role in producing Naas Botha, Victor Matfield and Joost van der Westhuizen. He started his youth career in 2006 by joining Boland Cavaliers. He left the team in 2008, and in 2009, he joined Blue Bulls.

He started his senior career in 2012 when he joined Blue Bulls. Later in 2012, he joined Pumas and played for the team until 2016. In 2015, he landed an opportunity to play for Stormers for one year. Towards the end of 2016, he signed a contract with Saracens in the English Premier League. He has been in the team for five years now.

National teams

His consistently excellent performance earned him several appearances in the national teams. In 2013, he made two match appearances for South Africa President's XV but did not score any points. In 2015, he made one match appearance for Springbok XV.

In 2016 Vincent signed a contract with the South African National Rugby Union and has made twenty-four match appearances so far. In 2016 he made one match appearance for South Africa A, formerly known as Springboks junior.

Vincent Koch's disciplinary hearing

Life has its set of hurdles, and in some situations, you win, while in others, you lose. On 19th May 2021, Vincent appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel. Saracens' commissioner accused the rugby player incent of recklessness during the 31st minute of the match between Saracens and Ampthill.

According to the accusations, the celebrated rugby player contravened the World Rugby Law 9.11. He admitted to committing the mistake and was suspended for one week. He was to return to the team on 25th May 201.

Vincent Koch's weight

The celebrated rugby player weighs approximately 118 kg. His weight influences his stability as a prop. It also plays a significant role in his devastating scrummaging ability.

Vincent Koch's height

How tall is Vincent Koch? He is 185 cm tall. His height is ideal for his performance as a tighthead prop.

Vincent Koch's Covid-19 experience

In July 2021, Koch was part of the Springboks squad that was forced to go into isolation. The decision came after S'bu Nkosi and Vincent Koch tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at their Johannesburg hotel. South Africa was cleared to resume preparations for the British & Irish Lion a day after the cancellation of training.

Vincent Koch's net worth

The talented rugby player has been a sportsperson for more than a decade now. Currently, he is affiliated with Saracens in the English Premier League and Springboks. His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million. Vincent Koch's salary at the two teams has contributed to the high net worth.

Besides the regular ups and downs, Vincent Koch is a talented and passionate rugby player. Apart from winning in the game, he is also a committed family man.

