Marvin Orie: age, wedding, education, current team, salary, profiles

Marvin Orie is a South African rugby union athlete. He currently plays for the Springboks and the Stormers as a lock. Marvin started his rugby career as a youngster at Tygerberg High School, where he represented the Western Province Rugby in various junior championships. This article looks at the athlete's life and stable rise in pro-rugby.

After winning a scholarship to study in Pretoria and play for the Bulls, the second-rower has never looked back and is now a highly rated international player. The pro athlete's confidence and determination in the field have made him a valuable player for the Springboks and has brought confidence to the Western Province Rugby squad.

Marvin Orie's profile summary

Full name: Marvin Orie

Marvin Orie Date of birth: 15th February 1993

15th February 1993 Marvin Orie's age: 28 years old in 2021

28 years old in 2021 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Belhar, Cape Town, South Africa

Belhar, Cape Town, South Africa Current residence: Pretoria

Pretoria Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Christian

Christian Marvin Orie's height: 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m)

6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m) Marvin Orie's weight: 240 lbs

240 lbs Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Petrushce Steenkamp (Since 2021)

Petrushce Steenkamp (Since 2021) Children: Loxton Sydney

Loxton Sydney Marie Orie's parents: Bridget and Sydney

Bridget and Sydney Education: Tygerberg High School, University of Pretoria, Wits University (Psychology)

Tygerberg High School, University of Pretoria, Wits University (Psychology) Profession: Pro athlete

Pro athlete Sport: Rugby

Rugby Marvin Orie's current team: Stormers, South African National Rugby team

Stormers, South African National Rugby team Player position: Number 5 Lock

Number 5 Lock Agent: Union Sports Group

Union Sports Group Marvin Orie's Instagram: @marvin5orie

@marvin5orie Twitter: @MarvinOrie

@MarvinOrie Facebook: @Marvin Orie

@Marvin Orie Net worth: Between $1 million and $5 million

Early life and education

Marvin Orie was born on 25th February 1993 in Belhar, Cape Town, South Africa. He is 28 years old in 2021. His mother, Bridget, is a nurse at N1 City Hospital, while his father, Sydney, works as a salesman at a steel and engineering company. Marie Orie's parents have always been proud of his achievements.

The rugby union player attended Tygerberg High School. After graduating from high school, he was awarded a scholarship to study at the University of Pretoria while playing rugby for the Bulls. He later joined the University of Witwatersrand to study psychology.

How tall is Marvin?

The pro athlete has a well-built body and perfect physique due to his profession that keeps him fit. He stands at 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m) tall and weighs 240 lbs.

Marvin Orie's marriage

The Springbok lock wedded his long-term fiancé, Petrushce Steenkamp, in February 2021. The couple has a son called Loxton Sydney, who they got in May 2020 before Marvin Orie's wedding took place

Rugby career

Marvin Orie started his junior career while studying at Tygerberg High School, where he represented the Western Province up to the Under-18 level at the 2010 U-18 Craven Week tournaments. He then moved north and signed with the Blue Bulls for the 2011 season. Orie was part of the club's squad that won the 2012 Junior Championships.

Marvin also played amateur rugby while studying at the University of Pretoria. He made the university's UP Tuks' team that won the 2013 Varsity Cup. The athlete played for the Bulls until 2016 when he moved to Johannesburg to join the Lions and took part in Super Rugby tournaments. He also made the Golden Lions squad that played in the Currie Cup from 2017 to 2021.

The pro athlete started playing international rugby in 2018 when he was named part of the Springbok squad that played against Wales in Washington DC. In February 2021, the Springbok lock returned to Western Province Rugby after signing a contract with the DHL Stormers.

The pro athlete has played for the following teams;

Western Province: 2021 to present

Stormers: 2021 to present

South Africa National team: 2018 to present

Springbok Gold: 2020 to 2021

Marvin Orie's Ospreys: 2019 (on short loan)

Marvin Orie's Lions: 2017 to 2021

Golden Lions: 2017 to 2021

Golden Lions XV: 2017

Vodacom Bulls: 2012 to 2016

Blue Bulls (Senior career): 2014 to 2016

Blue Bulls (Youth career): 2011 to 2014

Western Province (Youth career): 2006 to 2010

Marvin Orie's news

Where is Marvin Orie going?

Move to Western Province Rugby

In February 2021, the second-rower turned down an offer from the Cheetahs in favour of a move to Western Province Rugby. He is also part of the Springbok's squad playing in the 2021 Rugby Championship. The annual international tournament is contested by South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia. The Springboks were unable to compete in the 2020 tournament due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Move to Leicester Tigers

In March 2020, reports of Marvin Orie's Leicester Tigers move emerged. He attracted the attention of the English club while playing for Welsh club Ospreys on loan in 2019. The Springbok turned down the offer.

Marvin Orie's net worth

The player's exact net worth is not known, but CelebsAgeWiki estimates it to be between $ 1 million and $5 million. He earns his income from being a successful rugby union player.

Marvin Orie's rise to becoming an international rugby star is a great inspiration to upcoming rugby athletes. Growing up in Belhar, Cape Town, the 28-year-old star has worked his way up the ladder and realized his dream of playing for the national team.

