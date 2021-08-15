Aphelele Fassi: Age, family, education, current team, salary, 100m time, worth

Aphelele Fassi is a young talent taking the country by storm with his contribution to South African rugby. With enough speed to make even the legendary Dyantyi do a double-take, "the Weekend Special" is certainly one to watch. From the Super Rugby to the Currie Cup, Fassi has become a highly valued team member. Find out how this young sports star caught the attention of the Springboks and led South Africa to victory against the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

Aphelele Fassi has a little over 20 matches recorded in his professional rugby career and is already making an international name for himself. Continue reading to learn how much this young star has contributed to the Sharks and Springboks teams during his professional career.

Aphelele Fassi's profile

Full Name: Aphelele Onke Okuhle Fassi

Aphelele Onke Okuhle Fassi Nickname: "Weekend Special"

"Weekend Special" Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 23 January 1998

23 January 1998 Aphelele Fassi's age: 23 in 2021

23 in 2021 Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: King Williams Town

King Williams Town Aphelele Fassi's current team: Sharks and Springboks

and Position: Fullback/ wing

Fullback/ wing Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Aphelele Fassi's Weight: 87kg

87kg Height: 1.89m

1.89m Aphelele Fassi's School: Dale College Boys' High School '17

Dale College Boys' High School '17 Occupation: Professional athlete

Professional athlete Aphelele Fassi's net worth: estimated $1.5 Million in 2021

estimated $1.5 Million in 2021 Aphelele Fassi's salary: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Instagram: @aphelele_fassi

@aphelele_fassi Twitter: @onke_fassi

@onke_fassi Followers: 22.9k

22.9k Facebook: @Aphelele Fassi

Where did Aphelele Fassi go to school?

Born in King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape, this young athlete excelled in sports at school. While attending Dale College Boys' High School, it became evident that Fassi had a prominent career in either cricket or rugby. He was a star batsman and medium-fast bowler on the College cricket team and played centre fullback and fly-half in rugby. Fortunately for South Africa, he followed fellow Old Boys Keegan Daniel, Bjorn Basson and Aphiwe Dyantyi into the Springbok team.

How old is Aphelele Fassi?

With a name that translates to "all is complete and beautiful", which is indeed the case with this rugby prodigy. At just 23 years of age, it took Fassi no time at all to be discovered and hand-selected for the national team.

"He's got an unbelievable skill set and he's a special talent."

Aphelele Fassi's career

This phenomenal sportsman started his professional rugby career in 2018 when he signed on with the Sharks. Fassi positively influenced the team at the Rainbow Cup as he made the most ground, recorded at 398m throughout the series.

He was also involved in 8 clean breaks and was ranked in the top 3 for the number of beaten defenders (26). It was during this stellar performance that he caught the 'Boks attention.

Sharks backline coach Dave Williams says:

"You watch him with the ball; he's phenomenal. He's got what I call 'Perception-Action Coupling'. It's what the great players have. Perception is what you see, and you couple it with the action."

This athletic genius was chosen to play in the South African Series in 2021, played against the formidable English and Irish Lions. South Africa was not left disappointed, as the 23-year-old's first touch scored him a try within the first five minutes of play. Aphelele Fassi's Springboks debut ended with a 40-9 win against the Lions that game and aided his team in winning the series in August 2021.

This feat is more impressive because Fassi had surgery on his shoulder, which left him out of service for three months in 2020. However, one can surmise that the youngster has made a full recovery.

Legendary fullback Willem Le Roux is directly mentoring the young sports star. The Springboks coach has encouraged this pairing because he believes the combination of Fassi's raw talent with Le Roux's wisdom and experience will result in an unstoppable force.

Aphiwe Dyantyi vs Aphelele Fassi

"The Weekend Special" took rugby fans, and Dyantyi, by surprise when he presented his incredible speed to the world in the Currie Cup semi-finals in 2018. With a 10m head-start, Dyantyi thought he was home-free until the young Shark caught up with him seemingly in a flash and interceded the try. The Dale College Old Boys sprinted flat out for over 50m before the Shark dominated the Golden Lion. Fassi expertly tackled Dyantyi before elegantly bouncing back onto his feet to catch the rogue ball.

As a YouTube comment explained:

"Dyantyi's legs looked broken when Fassi hauled him in on that intercept, how was that even possible? Skosan is possibly a match for Fassi though, he is lightning quick and underrated."

His biggest competition is arguably Seabelo Sanatla, who takes only 10.6 seconds to sprint 100m. Aphelele Fassi won't have long, however, before he is recorded as one of the fastest rugby players in the world.

In his short, professional career, Aphelele Fassi has begun to make a name for himself in the rugby community. The combination of his elegant acrobatic feats, incredible speed, and natural abilities on the sports field will undoubtedly lead this sportsman to greatness.

"The Weekend Special" is quickly becoming a memorable player in one of South Africa's most celebrated sports, and has already started his Springboks career off with huge success.

