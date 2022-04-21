If you are an avid local soapie fan, you likely know of the hit television series The Wife. Among the talented actors who star in the telenovela-style series is Kwenzo Ngcobo, a South African actor fast becoming one of Mzansi’s favourite stars. Besides having a recurring role on the popular show, what else is there to know about Ngcobo? Here is everything you need to know about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What is Qhawe from The Wife's real name, you ask? Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo is the actor’s name. Photo: Southern African Celebrities

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo

Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo Nickname: Kwenzo

Kwenzo Date of birth: 1990 (date and month unconfirmed)

1990 (date and month unconfirmed) Age: 32 years old (estimated)

32 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign: Unknown

Unknown Birthplace: Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religious beliefs: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Current residence: Unknown

Unknown Current nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Single

Single Ethnicity: Black

Black Gender: Male

Male Weight: Unknown

Unknown Height: Unknown

Unknown Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Parents: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actor

Actor University: Durban University of Technology

Durban University of Technology Native language: isiZulu

isiZulu Other languages: English

Kwenzo Ngcobo’s biography holds very few clues about his life, with only confirmation of aspects from his education to his professional life and more, yet almost nothing about his private matters. Although you may know him from The Wife, the talented actor has also starred in Imbewu: The Seed, which undoubtedly kickstarted his career. Despite the lack of information, here are some valuable bits of information that we have gathered on the charismatic local actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What is Qhawe from The Wife's real name?

First, the character Qhawe from The Wife is played by the well-loved local actor Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo. The show is centred around the family matriarch Zandile, who is back from a lengthy prison sentence for murdering her mother. Once back, she realises she needs to take back her power by whatever means necessary.

How old is Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo? We have no confirmation of this except that he was likely born in 1990. Photo: SowetanLIVE

Source: UGC

How old is Qhawe Zulu?

It is unknown exactly how old the character Qhawe Zulu is on the show itself, much like the actor who plays the role. It is roughly estimated that Kwenzo Ngcobo’s age as of April 2022 is 32. The actor has never confirmed Kwenzo Ngcobo’s date of birth. Under this assumption, we can guess that Kwenzo Ngcobo's age in 2021 was 31 years old.

Who is Kwenzo Ngcobo?

The talented actor has been making waves in the South African entertainment industry since appearing on the popular show Imbewu: The Seed. However, his breakout role in The Wife made him a household name in South African soapies.

Kwenzo Ngcobo’s girlfriend

The question of is Kwenzo Ngcobo married pops up frequently, as the actor has captured the hearts of many across the country. Unfortunately, however, Kwenzo Ngcobo’s wife does not exist, and he has yet to confirm having a girlfriend or being in a relationship.

Kwenzo Ngcobo's twin does not exist, but viewers have enough eye candy with just one of him! Photo: The South African

Source: Getty Images

Kwenzo Ngcobo’s twin

Although there is some speculation about the actor has a twin, these accusations are either untrue or, at the very least, unconfirmed. There is no evidence to show this theory exists, and people base this assumption on his TV persona, Qhawe Zulu.

Kwenzo Ngcobo’s profiles

The actor has a large fanbase on social media. Kwenzo Ngcobo’s Twitter does not seem to exist, but he has gathered many followers on Instagram. Currently, he has 157k followers under the handle @kwenzo_pholoba.

Kwenzo Ngcobo's pictures have ladies all over the country swooning. Photo: SowetanLIVE

Source: Getty Images

Kwenzo Ngcobo's interview

One of his more publicised interviews includes one with TrueLove, one of News24's publications. He discusses his humble beginnings in a tiny village, his father's influence on his life growing up and what ultimately inspired him to take on the world of acting. Of acting, Ngcobo states: 'I particularly liked Jean Claude van Damme’s movies, and after watching his movies, I’d imitate him and show my friends how he did all these spinning kicks.'

Although Kwenzo Ngcobo is relatively new to the industry, the local talent has already become a household name and has gathered some cult following from fans, especially on his social media platforms. Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo is a rising star to watch!

READ ALSO: Whoopi Goldberg's net worth, age, children, spouse, real name, salary, movies and shows

Briefly.co.za took a deep dive into the life of another famous entertainer, Whoopi Goldberg. Thanks to decades worth of talented acting on various television shows and movies, the famous actress has attained icon status.

From her impactful movie appearances to her strong stage presence, Whoopi Goldberg has created an impressive net worth and a massive cult following. Click here to learn more about the actress.

Source: Briefly News