Who is Griffin Santopietro? All you need to know about the actor

Griffin Santopietro is a rising Hollywood star best known for his part in the Netflix blockbuster series Cobra Kai. Despite his early age, he has already created a name for himself in the entertainment industry via his talent and determination.

Griffin Santopietro at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, 2024 (L). At Griffith Park on July 17, 2024, in Los Angeles (R). Photos: Michael Tran, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Griffin Santopietro plays Daniel LaRusso's son Anthony in the Karate Kid sequel series, and he went from being a bully to a victim. Here is everything you need to know about this talented performer.

Griffin Santopietro's profile summary

Names Griffin Santopietro Place of birth Portland, Maine, USA Date of birth January 5, 2005 Age 19 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Actor Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Parents John Santopietro and Kathy Santopietro Siblings Max Santopietro and Beckett Santopietro Relationship status Single School Suffield Academy College Yale University Net worth $1 million - $2 million

How old is Griffin Santopietro?

Griffin Santopietro was born on January 5, 2005, making him 19 years old in 2024. He is four years older than Anthony LaRusso, the character he portrays in Cobra Kai. The actor is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Griffin Santopietro's nationality, background and career

Griffin was born and raised in the United States. He was born in Portland, Maine, and grew up in Maine, Connecticut, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Griffin Santopietro at the season 5 premiere of "Cobra Kai" held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 7, 2022. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Original

The young actor's parents are John and Kathy Santopietro. He has two brothers: star Max Santopietro and a younger brother, Beckett. Max is also an actor and appeared on FBI: Most Wanted (2020).

Griffin Santopietro's education

Griffin went to Suffield Academy for high school. According to the school's website, he had this to say about his high school experience:

"Suffield has already shown me how flexible a school can be, and my teachers really get me. I have learned something different from all of them."

The young star's enthusiasm for performing began as a child. According to The Movie DB, what began as school plays led to him winning the Best Overall Child Actor Award at Talent Inc. in Orlando, Florida, at the age of ten. This began his path into television and film.

Griffin Santopietro movies and TV shows

Santopietro first appeared on screen as Scott Brantner in the 2016 television series Homicide Hunter. The actor was eleven years old at the time. However, his journey to prominence began in 2018 with his role as Jeddy in the film The Week Of.

Griffin Santopietro at the "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 at Autry Museum at Griffith Park on July 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

He also joined the cast of Cobra Kai for the first season in 2018, alongside famous actors such as Tanner Buchanan and Gianni DeCenzo. Griffin has appeared in a number of other productions, including:

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2016 Homicide Hunter Scott Brantner 2018 The Rack Pack Tommy 2018 The Week Of Jeddy 2018 - 2024 Cobra Kai Anthony LaRusso 2019 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Young Fran 2019 Bull James Donovon 2020 Soft Maz 2021 New Amsterdam Linus Wilding 2021 The Badass Babes of Entertainment Self-Guest 2022 Terrifier 2 Erick 2022 I'm Not Gay Carey 2023 I'm Not Gay: Musical Carey 2024 Turning Tom

Griffin has subsequently signed with the Osbrink Agency in Los Angeles and the Carson Adler Agency in New York. In 2024, he attended Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. According to the Yale 2029 Instagram page, he stated:

"Hi! My name is Griffin Santopietro! I just committed to the Yale class of 2028, and I am so excited to get started this fall. I am majoring in Theatre and Performance studies, but I also want to pursue Environmental Studies and Writing.

I have been acting for 7 years, and I am excited to collaborate on campus. I am also a huge comic book and literature fan. Unfortunately, I will most likely miss Bulldog Days, but I hope to meet some of you soon."

Griffin Santopietro's height

Griffin stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). His height, paired with his young appearance and acting abilities, make him a flexible performer capable of taking on a variety of roles.

Griffin Santopietro attends 'The Week Of' New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on April 23, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Griffin Santopietro's weight loss

One aspect of Griffin's life that has caught the attention of fans is his noticeable weight loss. Over the course of his role in Cobra Kai, viewers observed his transformation. While some speculated whether this change was for a role, it appears to be a personal choice to prioritise his health and fitness.

Griffin Santopietro's net worth

According to Biograhle and Stark Times, the actor has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $2 million. His earnings are mostly from his acting appearances, with Cobra Kai being his most lucrative production to date. As his career progresses, his net worth is projected to increase.

Frequently asked questions

Griffin Santopietro's journey from a young boy performing in school plays to a star on big screens is nothing short of remarkable. Below, we address some of the most commonly asked questions about the actor's life and career.

Whether it is his memorable role in Cobra Kai, his inspiring weight loss journey, or his promising future in both education and entertainment, Griffin Santopietro has proven himself to be a rising star. Fans eagerly await what is next for this talented actor as he continues to shine on and off the screen.

