Who is Xochitl Gomez? Height, movies, and net worth of the actress

Xochitl Gomez's height sets her apart in the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. She is a Mexican-American actress who began acting at age five. Gomez is known for playing America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Before Doctor Strange, Gomez’s biggest role was in the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club as Dawn Shafer. Photo: @Chris Willard (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Xochitl Gomez debuted her professional acting career as the extra-neighbour girl in the 2016 Interwoven movie. She has also played Dawn Schafer in the first season of the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club (2020). Gomez also boasts massive followings on TikTok and Instagram, where she interacts with her fans.

Xochitl Gomez's profile summary

Full name Xochitl Gomez-Deines Gender Female Date of birth April 29, 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 54 Kg (approx) Height 5 feet 6¼ inches Body measurements 32-23-33 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Single Education Sundance Institute, Park City, Utah, United States Profession Actress, dancer and social media influencer Social media Instagram, TikTok Net worth $1 million (approx)

Xochitl Gomez's height and body measurements

The American actress is 5 feet 6¼ inches tall and weighs around 54 kg. Her other body measurements are 32-23-33 inches. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

How old is Xochitl Gomez?

Xochitl, whose full name is Xochitl Gomez-Deines (age 18 years as of 2024), was born on April 29, 2006, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her mother is reportedly a film set decorator, while her father is a Mexican construction worker.

In an exclusive interview with the People en Español, Gomez talked of how her mother supported her into acting from a tender age. She said,

My mom would drive me around L.A. for hours every day after school, taking me to auditions. I would never be here if she didn't do all those things so I could follow my dream and I'm really happy that I have had her by my side.

Xochitl Gomez at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Family Switch" at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle

Source: Original

Xochitl Gomez's career

The American star has been interested in the performing arts since childhood. She joined a musical theatre at age five, and by the time she clocked 12, she had performed in around 22 full-length musicals.

She is best known for starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In an interview with Seventeen, she spoke of her reaction when she landed the role of America Chavez, saying,

I was actually at home and it was two days after I'd gotten back from doing my screen test and audition in England. I was sitting on the floor in my bedroom and my agent was like, Welcome to the MCU, you're America Chavez." I just sat there and froze.

What movies has Xochitl Gomez been in?

Although Xochtl developed her interest in acting when she was 5, she debuted her professional acting at 10 when she landed a role in the 2016 movie Interwoven. Some of her other films and TV shows include;

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 Hive Sasha 2020 Roped Emma 2020 The Lone Drone Sara 2020 The Baby-Sitters Club Dawn Schafer 2019 You're the Worst Kid 2019 Shadow Wolves Chucky 2018 Cazadora Violet 2018 Silence of Others Playground kid 2017 Light As A Feather Zoe 2017 Jack Becky

Dancing

Xochitl Gomez at the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Gomez is also a dancer. She gained fame when she won Season 32 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. They won the competition in December 2023 with a perfect score of 120 out of 120. In 2024, she joined the tour Dancing with the Stars Live.

Social media personality

Xochitl is a social media influencer with massive audiences on TikTok and Instagram. Her self-titled Instagram account has over 2.6 million followers, and she shares updates on her career and photos of her daily lifestyle with her fans on the platform.

Gomez is a celebrated TikTok star whose account boasts over 8.3 million followers. She shares lip-syncs, dancing videos, and other engaging content.

What is Xochitl Gomez's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Gomez's net worth is estimated at $1 million as of 2024. She has accumulated her wealth primarily through her career as an actress.

Xochitl Gomez at Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Xochitl Gomez is a talented actress and social media influencer. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the American celebrity;

Is Xochitl Gomez Filipino?

Gomez is of Latina ethnicity. She was born to Mexican parents in Los Angeles, California, and she has a solid connection to her Mexican heritage and culture.

Can Xochitl Gomez speak Spanish?

Xochitl Gómez is fluent in Spanish. She was raised in a household with Mexican influences since her friends and babysitter were Mexican, and her parents spoke Spanish at home.

Who is Xochitl Gomez's boyfriend?

There is no publicly available information regarding Xochitl Gómez's boyfriend or her dating life. As a young actress, she keeps her personal life private, focusing more on her career.

Trivia

Xochitl Gomez at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

She recently won the 32nd season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars .

. The America Chavez actor is 18 years old as of 2024.

She is dyslexic, a lifelong learning disorder that primarily affects reading, spelling, and writing skills.

The America Chavez actress loves watching reality TV shows and hanging out with her dog.

Xochitl gained widespread recognition for her role as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

(2022). Xochitl is also known for her activism. In 2017, at age ten, she participated in the Women's March in Washington.

Above is everything you would love to know about Xochitl Gomez's height, age and background. Her exposure at an early age has enabled her to gain confidence in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: Jon Zherka's biography

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jon Zherka, a popular Albanian-Canadian comedian and gamer who became famous after streaming fantastic content on his Twitch account.

Jon was previously a bouncer before venturing into online streaming and comedy. His meteoric rise to prominence has inspired many young streamers. Discover lesser-known facts about the celebrity's career, net worth and more.

Source: Briefly News