Jon Zherka's height, age, nationality, family, net worth, and more

Comedian Jon Zherka rose to fame by streaming gaming videos on Twitch. His content has gone viral, earning him thousands of followers and subscribers. Besides his fame, Jon Zherka's height, weight, and net worth highlight parts of his life that some fans do not know.

Jon was previously a bouncer before venturing into online streaming and comedy. His meteoric rise to prominence has inspired many young streamers. Many have inquired about his height, weight, and biography. So, how tall is Zherka? Get all the details here.

Profile summary

Full name Jon Zherka Date of birth 23 February 1995 Age 28 (as of 2024) Place of birth Gjakova, Kosovo Nationality Albanian-Canadian Height 1.96 m (6 feet 5 inches) Weight 85 kg (188lb) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Girlfriend Layla Jenner Siblings Julia and Edon Profession Bouncer, Twitch streamer, comedian, and content creator Net worth $2 million Social media X (Twitter), YouTube

Jon Zherka's height, age, and body measurements

The Twitch streamer has a listed height of 1.96 m (6 feet and 5 inches) and a weight of 85 kg (188lb). His body measurements are 44-32-38 inches.

How old is the Zherka streamer?

Jon Zherka's age is 28 (as of 2024). He was born on 23 February 1995 in Gjakova, Kosovo, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Jon Zherka's family

The names of Jon Zherka's parents remain unknown, but they are Albanians. He grew up alongside his sister, Julia, and twin brother, Edon, a veteran Clinical Psychotherapist. The comedian also has two step-siblings, including Mia Malkova.

In an interview, Zherka admitted that his Albanian mother would not welcome the life he is living now. He, however, adds that it is better than his previous security job. He said,

I have an Albanian mom that would cut my head off if she saw me living like this but she already endured five years of anxiety every night from me working security at the dirtiest bars so so what I'm doing now she's filled with euphoria that I'm not in that ten dollar fifteen dollar now.

Where is Zherka from?

He was born in Gjakova, Kosovo, but raised in Vancouver, Canada. His family moved to Canada when he was young to start a new life. Jon spent most of his childhood in Vancouver, British Colombia, where he pursued his education.

Who is Zherka's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is reportedly dating Layla Jenner. She is a young adult film actress and social media influencer. The two met in 2019 on an occasion and developed incredible chemistry. Layla is also a Twitch streamer and social media personality from Vancouver, Canada.

Jon Zherka's career

Jon started as a nightclub bouncer in Vancouver before becoming a social media sensation. His Twitch debut came on 15 January 2019, when he was one of the guests in the reality show King of the Hill Game, presented by Raj Patel.

YouTube career

Zherka launched his career in March 2019 with a self-titled YouTube channel. He released his debut music video, BEST OF JON ZHERKA (REVERSE KING OF THE HILL), which went viral and made him famous.

As of October 2024, Jon Zherka's YouTube channel had 156k subscribers and over 20 million views. He often uploads vlogs, highlights, pranks, and podcasts on the channel.

Twitch

The comedian later opened a Twitch channel and started posting hilarious videos, garnering over 20,000 followers in the first month of launching the channel. Jon is known as the "Most Viral Man On Twitch" for his significant rise and achievements on the channel.

Going viral inspired Jon to continue streaming and exploring other platforms such as Fortnite, GTA V, Kick, and Apex Legends. Despite his progress, the streamer has had several suspensions on Twitch for breaching the rules. So, what happened to Jon Zherka?

He was first banned on Twitch in 2019 for showcasing a violent clip of a suspended streamer. His second ban was in March 2021 for a month, and the third in January 2023 for two weeks. Zherka tweeted about his third suspension, saying,

Banned on Twitch for 14 days for getting too edgey and also aiding in the ban evasion of Gross gore. My attempts at comedy keep failing.

Podcast

The comedian also has a podcast inviting guests to discuss various topics, such as psychology and mental health. The Zherka Podcast also covers contemporary political and gaming topics.

Jon has also excelled in comedy because of his gift of humour. He makes jokes on several topics, including race, gender dynamics, religion, and sexual orientation.

What is Zherka's net worth?

According to Eastrohelp, the talented comedian has an estimated net worth of over $2 million as of 2024. His hard work and years of dedication have helped him earn significant income from streams and YouTube.

Frequently asked questions

Jon is regarded as one of the most controversial social media influencers alongside Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, and Jordan Peterson. Zherka also fought Izi Prime in a boxing bout in September 2023. Here are some frequently asked questions about the comedian.

What is Jon Zherka's birthday? He was born on 23 February 1995 in Gjakova, Kosovo.

He was born on 23 February 1995 in Gjakova, Kosovo. What is Jon Zherka's nationality? The comedian has dual citizenship (Albania and Canada). His parents are Albanians, while he grew up in Canada.

The comedian has dual citizenship (Albania and Canada). His parents are Albanians, while he grew up in Canada. Is Jon Zherka really 6'5"? The celebrity's height is listed as 1.96 m, or 6 feet and 5 inches.

The celebrity's height is listed as 1.96 m, or 6 feet and 5 inches. Who is Jon Zherka's wife? The Albanian-Canadian streamer is not married but has a girlfriend, Layla Jenner. She is also a Twitch streamer.

The Albanian-Canadian streamer is not married but has a girlfriend, Layla Jenner. She is also a Twitch streamer. Is Jon Zherka's Instagram active? He has not been on Instagram since deleting his account.

The heights Jon Zherka has reached in his career includes a huge fanbase. His online popularity has contributed to his success and financial achievements.

