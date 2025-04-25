Medical doctor and former YoTV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni announced another personal and professional milestone

Dr Musa Mthombeni took to his social media pages and shared news that he'd completed his Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology

His comments were flooded with congratulatory messages, with some questioning how he manages to balance his studies, travelling, and family life

Dr Musa Mthombeni completed his Masters degree at Wits. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Halala! Dr Musa Mthombeni has a reason to celebrate. The popular medical doctor and TV personality recently disclosed that he completed the requirements for his Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology.

Dr Musa Mthombeni earns Masters degree

Dr Musa, as he is affectionately known, obtained his qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand. He took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of the email from the tertiary education institution confirming the milestone.

The life-changing email read:

“Dear Dr Musawenkosi Mthombeni, Congratulations on completing the requirements for the Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology. We wish you all the best in your future career. Yours sincerely.”

Dr Musa Mthombeni was over the moon following the achievement and suggested that the Master's was an early birthday present. The post was captioned:

“A little birthday present to me. Ke di batla one by one!"

On his official X account on Thursday 24 April, he simply updated his fans with the post:

“Master of medicine ✅”

Netizens react to Dr Musa Mthombeni's milestone

The comments were flooded with congratulatory messages, while some were curious how he manages to study as he always seems to be on the move with his wife and former Miss South Africa, Liesl Lauriel.

Here are some of the comments:

@lerato_morapedi suggested:

“As a country, we’re ready to bestow you the Order of the Baobab. You’re simply an exceptional man. Congratulations 🙌🏾”

@unathi79 suggested:

“He's one of those guys that never study and just listens in class, scribbles notes, glances over notes and textbook 2 days before exams and goes to write, because when do you study hle? Lol, I hate those people🤣🤣🤣😭”

@zeekhoo20281 asked:

“What? Dude, you've been travelling for the whole of last year 😭😭”

@Zozo17729337 gushed:

“You're such an inspiration and so intentional. It's amazing how you balance family life and academics and still be a good human.”

@2leesure reminisced:

“This is monumental, Musa. I remember when you used to do the graveyard shift at YFM, then had to study and go to Natal for practicals. You never slept, and now you're reaping the rewards. Congratulations!”

@TshianziMadziv1 questioned:

"How many hours a day do you sleep?😭"

Dr Musa Mthombeni graduates

In March 2024 Briefly News reported that Musa Mthombeni graduated from The College of Medicine of South Africa as a qualified Diagnostic Radiologist.

Taking to Instagram, he shared his graduation pictures where he looked dapper in a suit and tie and wore his graduation gear.

When he passed his exams and officially obtained his degree, Dr Musa admitted that he hated every second of studying. He did, however, share that everything was worth it.

