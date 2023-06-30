Dr Musa Mthombeni has announced that he is now a certified Diagnostic Radiologist

Musa shared how hard he had to work to pass his exam and admitted that he hated studying

The media personality and doctor received congratulatory messages from his large following

Congratulations are in order for Dr Musa Mthombeni, who announced that he is a qualified Diagnostic Radiologist.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has announced that he is now a certified Diagnostic Radiologist, and he admitted that it was not easy. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa shared that he was in disbelief over his exam results, and his wife Liesl Laurie had to confirm it.

Musa Mthombeni celebrates his latest achievement, SA proud of him

The media personality took to his social media pages and announced the wonderful news.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Dr. Musawenkosi Mthokozisi Mthombeni- FC Rad Diag(SA). A “Board Certified” SPECIALIST RADIOLOGIST."

Musa admitted that he hated studying, but in the end, it all paid off for him.

"All the studying (and you know I hated every minute of it) has paid off."

He appreciated all the love and prayers he received throughout his journey.

"Thank you for all the prayers, we’re inside now."

His wife even congratulated him on his latest achievement.

"I love you my super star! I am so proud of you!!!"

Local celebs, fans celebrate with Musa Mthombeni and wife Liesl Laurie

Mthombeni and Liesl received love and congratulatory messages from other celebrities and his followers.

@lasizwe said:

"When I grow up, I want to be as cool as you! Congratulations Dr Mtombeni."

@andilencube said:

"So proud of you boi. Love you always."

@minniedlamini said:

"Congratulations."

@sizwedhlomo said:

"Washa!"

@kidxsa said:

"Danko Dokotela!"

@lootlove2 said:

"Congratulations Dr.!!!"

@refilwemodiselle said:

"Congratulations dear brother so proud of you."

@masontaga_malatja said:

"Congratulations."

@touch__screen said:

"Radiologist yenzani?…U dealer ngama Radio bafo? I have Omega edinga ukulungiswa . Congratulations king."

@_naledi_mashilo said:

"Who doesn’t like the Mthombeni’s!! congratulations!"

