Dr Musa Mthombeni is embroiled in a legal battle with the SA National Blood Service (SANBS)

The medical doctor and TV presenter demands payment of R800 000 after his pictures were used in a blood drive campaign after the agreed period

Musa was part of the Iron is Here campaign; however, after his affiliation with the campaign expired, his images were continuously used

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Musa Mthombeni reportedly demands SANBS to pay him R800 000 after they unlawfully used his images in the 'Iron is Here' campaign. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni reportedly demands R800 000 from the SA National Blood Service (SANBS).

This was after his pictures from social media were used in the Iron is Here campaign, well after the agreed period.

Dr Musa Mthombeni demands R800 000 from SANBS

According to City Press, Musa Mthombeni sued SANBS for using his pictures even after the agreed time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Musa promoted the campaign drive from August to October 2021, where he was allegedly paid R40 000.

He took legal action when the organisation used his images in the same campaign from December until May 2022.

Netizens share their thoughts on the legal battle

Commenting on @MSNnewss' thread, Netizens had this to say:

@LaPolymath said:

"So he wants blood money? Good for him."

@KINGLEKWENE said:

"It's hard to maintain a slay Queen."

@kazaba_luc commented:

"I hope he is not broke."

@ThuliSaul_ said:

"I support him fully."

@Mihlalij19 said:

"Isn't this that Yo-Tv presenter?"

@ItisSamhere commented:

"Musa Mthombeni thinks he is Jean Claude Van Damme and SANBS is Bolo Yeung because of this blood sport between them."

@Nomonde_Chom shared:

"I'm on his side, and Musa has always been a brand, so he knows his stuff."

Musa posts cheeky Instagram post amid legal battle woes

Musa Mthombeni shared a cheeky Instagram post about people minding their business to obtain his dark chocolate glow.

In the caption, he shared words of wisdom in a very tongue-in-cheek manner, which is very on-brand for the TV personality.

"Dark Delicious Daddy delivering on his promise from yesterday. Many of you asked how I maintain this dark delicious skin, today I’ll let you in on the secret.

"To ensure glistening skin, I strongly suggest not to put yourself in people's business."

Musa then shared several questions people often ask others which have nothing to do with them.

He concluded his post by advising people:

"Don’t involve yourself, and deliciousness is your portion."

Musa Mthombeni shares an emotional life update as he remembers his late friend Akhumzi Jezile on his 5th death anniversary

In previous Briefly News, Musa Mthombeni shared a life update to his late friend Akhumzi Jezile commemorating his fifth death anniversary.

In the heartfelt post, he shared what their friends have been up to since his death and even wished he was present at his wedding with Liesl Laurie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News