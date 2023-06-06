A gent in his early twenties has just moved into a house that he partially built himself

Pictures of the young lad's new crib are already getting hundreds of likes on Facebook

This was a huge milestone for the young adult, as it took him months to complete this project

Talent Mzinyathi has made people proud after moving into his own crib that he helped construct with his own hands. Image: Talent TeeYaang Mzinyathi

A likable young fellow from Inanda, Kwa-Zulu Natal is slowly gaining popularity on social media after sharing pics of his new abode.

The chap has nearly completed building his first house using mampara bricks and couldn't wait to show how far his construction has come on an interior design Facebook group.

Why is he so proud of sharing pics of his newly built house on the Facebook group?

The fellow's name is Talent Mzinyathi and he shared of the construction process with the caption:

"First time posting my humble beginnings, I'm only 22 years old, and this is what I achieved for myself this year after saving for 6 months, corrections accepted."

The pictures are posted in an interior design Facebook group called which has well over two million members.

In a response to one of the comments, Talent says he just needs to install ceiling board and tiles, then the house is complete:

"Ya bro, the thing ngvele ngaphelelwa ispani yabo ngsaqhubeka cause manje ngfun ukfaka I ceiling board nama tiles than am done..."

Talent built his crib with mampara bricks, and says he is just left with ceiling board and tiles before his home is 100% complete. Image: Talent TeeYaang Mzinyathi

Facebook group "very impressed" with Talent's new house

The Facebook group was extremely supportive of Talent's accomplishment so early in life, as hundreds of compliments are pouring in, saying the handsome kid's work is impressive.

@NhlanhlaVosho says he should continue saving, it's coming along:

"Save again, iza kahle."

@NthabeeDolara noticed the decorations:

"Love the painting on the wall."

@RuthGanuRata says:

"Keep up the good work!"

@ZanelePhakathwayo encourages him:

"Keep it up, boy."

@ZanelePhakathwayo cant help commenting again:

"Step by step..."

@MphoMohapi is chaffed:

"Very impressive."

