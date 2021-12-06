A South African lady made the nation proud after sharing that she just moved into her new home and it is absolutely gorgeous

@_Sugarbite shared two breathtaking images of her new house and its absolutely beautiful interior design

The post quickly went viral on social media gaining a whopping 30 000 likes on Twitter from impressed and proud Saffas

Popular Twitter user @_Sugarbite inspired Mzansians with her latest posts. The young lady just moved into her new home and shared two stunning snaps of it. Her beautiful interior design wowed peeps.

The modern home features a kitchen island with chairs, a white painted interior and a matching lounge suite. Her spacious abode is truly something to be in awe of and definitely a proud achievement.

Although some peeps seemed to have a sort of jealous response to her accomplishment, the majority of replies she received were packed with pride and congratulatory messages.

A young Saffa lady took to social media to celebrate moving into her stunning new home.

Source: Twitter

Her post received 30 000 likes and a massive response from tweeps:

Read some of the inspiring comments she received below:

@Maloftana asked:

"When is the house opening party?"

@smartzwane tweeted:

"Hey, can I come and take pics for my insta content?"

@Karabo_Mokgoko responded with:

"This is gorgeous. Saw other room pics. Bathong kopa house tour video, I love watching black women live lives like these!"

@phile_h said:

"Nice interior. You should be proud."

@ThandoLoveVee wrote:

"Lmao, I'd never leave my house if I had a home this beautiful. Congratulations!"

@CherzaKay added:

"Congratulations lovie, that’s a great step in life."

