A beautiful local couple were snapped in stunning traditional wear as they said "I do" recently and peeps are living for them

Their unique colour scheme mixed with local elements made for a breathtaking wedding that South Africans loved

The couple's images were shared on Twitter by popular user Daniel Marven and Mzansians celebrated their union in the replies section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It seems as though it's wedding season in Mzansi. A stunning couple photographed by Bathathe Photography was reshared on Twitter by popular user Daniel Marven. The couple's lovely traditional wedding had peeps wishing they were there.

Their matching metallic brown ensembles were absolutely breathtaking. They both had animal skin throws, which added an extra traditional flare to their wedding attire. A snap of their venue also had locals drooling.

White chairs and a tiled floor faced the altar, which had beautiful wood finishings and stunning flowers. The simplicity and elegance of their choice of wedding decorations is truly spectacular.

This stunning couple's breathtaking traditional wedding has left Mzansi in awe. Image: @BathatheP

Source: Twitter

Check out the post by Marven below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the replies left by Saffas:

@GamuBrandon said:

"Wow wow wow. Who wants to get married to me?"

@anksestors focused on the bride and said:

"A very nice cow skin garment."

@karabo_Zo wrote:

"Dear future husband. I am ready now lol."

@Gladwinmath shared:

"I love how more Africans are doing weddings recently, beautiful."

@dlamini_ZT1 tweeted:

"It's the outfits for me, so lovely."

@HookedOnKK added:

"Now, this is my kinda vibe! Beautiful wedding drip."

Halala: Stunning Mzansi woman shares pics of traditional wedding ceremony

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman gained all the congratulatory messages on social media after tying the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The stunning lady headed to her Instagram page and shared a stunning image of herself and her son.

The woman, who is Xhosa speaking can be seen sitting on the floor in a grass mat also known as ikhuko. The woman’s image and body posture suggest she was listening to the elders or the mothers in law.

Going by the name of @Hernameis_hloe on Instagram, the woman is dressed in a traditional makoti outfit and Briefly News was naturally attracted to the viral post.

Source: Briefly.co.za