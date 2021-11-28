Halala: Gorgeous Newlyweds Serve #CoupleGoals 1 Year After Their Wedding

A beautiful couple have Mzansi enthralled after heading online to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in style

The couple traded in their 'white wedding' attire for outfits more representative of their shared isiXhosa culture this year around

Mzansi was floored by the heat this couple was serving and headed to the comments section to react

Pictures of a seriously beautiful married couple have rocked the internet in all the right ways. The lovebirds tied the knot just one short year ago and to celebrate their first anniversary they dressed to the nines in traditional isiXhosa attire.

A beautiful couple has Mzansi enthralled after heading online to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in style. Images: @mandisa_dandala/Twitter

, this is how our bride @mandisa_dandala captioned the snap:

"1 year of being husband and wife, and a lifetime to go."

It seems the couple really wanted to celebrate their heritage this time around, trading in the white dress and tuxedo from their first white wedding. Whatever they're wearing, the love between these sweethearts is unquestionable.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Thandii_T said:

"Some people are lucky nne."

@kulanicool said:

"You guys look beautiful."

@Miss_Sanelen said:

'Time flies hey.. It feels like your wedding was Last month ( me tweeting like i know you personally)."

But happy Anniversary"

