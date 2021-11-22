A local couple has tugged at the heartstrings of Mzansi after sharing a few stunning images from their lobola ceremony

@mrs_malakoane treated her Instagram followers to the beautiful snaps of her and her partner clad in blue for the traditional ceremony

Peeps congratulated them as they celebrated the couple's union in the comments section underneath her post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A stunning local couple gave us all the feels after sharing their lobola snaps. @mrs_malakoane on Instagram has just over 1 900 followers on the app but her lovely premarital snaps gained over 4 000 likes.

Clad in blue, the couple posed lovingly next to each other. She shared a few solo snaps in between the images of her and her partner. @mrs_malakoane's heartwarming caption caught the attention of many Saffas who left sweet comments under her post. The caption reads:

"Our Lobola love story: God has been the author from the beginning and His narration of our love story is pure grace."

This sweet couple had Mzansi in their feels after sharing their lobola snaps. Image: @mrs_malakoane

Source: Instagram

Take a look at her post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the comments they received:

@israeltheor who is @mrs_malakoane's partner wrote:

"My faith has never been challenged like that but God came through. Love prevails."

@ristogomolemo shared:

"God bless your new chapter."

@its_bongiwe said:

"You look so beautiful Makoti."

@thembelihlepriscar commented:

"It's her beautiful smile for me. Congratulations."

@voninga.interior added:

"Beautiful."

Couple's intimate wedding gains Mzansi's approval: "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication"

In other wedding news, Briefly News recently reported that a beautiful couple shared a romantic and intimate wedding with their closest loved ones. Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared that the newlyweds were not forced into debt as they commemorated their special day in a more low-key manner.

The only extravagant thing about their special day was their undying love for each other that did not require a grand gesture. Some peeps seemed to have enjoyed the humble event while others defended heavy spenders - stating that weddings are an important celebration.

Their elegant vow exchange gained heaps of comments from locals who could not wait to share their opinions. Regardless of what anyone says, the couple looked happier than ever in their pics and that's really all that matters.

Source: Briefly.co.za