A local couple celebrated their wedding day in a truly special and intimate manner and South Africans are here for it

@thuso_thelejane on Twitter shared snaps of the couple's wedding and the humble way in which they exchanged vows

Some peeps have defended those who choose to have grand weddings while others believe that simple is sophisticated

A beautiful couple clad in blue shared a romantic and intimate wedding with their closest loved ones. Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared that the newlyweds were not forced into debt as they commemorated their special day in a more low-key manner.

The only extravagant thing about their special day was their undying love for each other that did not require a grand gesture. Some peeps seemed to have enjoyed the humble event while others defended heavy spenders - stating that weddings are an important celebration.

Their elegant vow exchange gained heaps of comments from locals who could not wait to share their opinions. Regardless of what anyone says, the couple looked happier than ever in their pics and that's really all that matters.

This couple's intimate wedding celebration went viral as peeps enjoyed their humble matrimony. Image: @thuso_thelejane

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the viral post below:

Read some of the opinionated responses shared by locals below:

@BellaTakwana explained:

"At our wedding, it's going to be me, you, the pastor and the photographer only."

@carolMadk revealed:

"I don't mind as long as they pay lobola..."

@Qwabekhanyisa shared:

"My kind of wedding. Small and intimate, just close friends and family. Even if you can invite 1 000 guests, I'm sure that out of the 1 000, it's 40 of them that you have healthy relationships with."

@Matsileo tweeted:

"Love is beautiful. Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication."

@zimkhitha4 responded with:

"People save for weddings haibo!!"

@Cosa_Dolce added:

"People should do what they can afford, period."

