One man has SA dishing the dirt on their love lives after asking peeps to say exactly why they ended a relationship

Heading online, the viral tweet got lots of interesting responses

Briefly News compiled some of the silliest and most unbelievable reactions which you won't want to miss

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A local man has South Africans reliving some seriously sketchy and hilarious relationships after asking peeps to say exactly when they knew their lovey-dovey days were over.

One man has SA dishing the dirt on their love lives after asking peeps to say exactly why they ended a relationship. Image: Getty

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Obasa_Godwin shared his question in this straight-forward tweet:

"At what point did you realize ‘‘oh! no this relationship won't work’’"

Peeps were all too eager to spill their tea on the matter. While some people could tell they were unwanted when their partner's friends came around, others really had an issue with their clinginess.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One person hilariously wrote that he'd have to end the relationship because his lady licked her plate in public- LOL!

Check out some of the rest of the comments below:

@_Caramel_x said:

"When he told me not to come to his place unannounced in front of his friends"

@danbios2004 said:

"When I realized she loved me more than I could ever love her."

@Ikmoree said:

"The day I saw her looking for Exodus in the New Testament"

@APTITUDES13 said:

"When carefree billings begin to roll in. Nothing else but an exit plan."

@Patternic said:

"When she started calling me almost 24/7 and expected me to do the same. Madame if I'm jobless na you go still runaway."

Man, 24, marries 61-year-old woman, says he loves her in viral video

In more interesting relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that love is blind to age, this is evident in the love story between a 24-year-old man, Quran, and a 61-year-old woman named Cheryl.

Since their story broke out on the internet, the duo has faced harsh criticism from social media users but has remained resolute in their affection for each other.

How they met

In an interview shared by Love Don't Judge on Facebook, the lovers while openly showing affection by sharing kisses repeatedly said they have been friends for 8 years.

According to the young husband, their mutual interest on social media platform, Tiktok, ignited their friendship which would later turn to be a lovely relationship.

Quran said he actually made the move first by asking Cheryl out to which she consented.

The gains and pains of their relationship

Speaking on the fame their union has brought, the couple said they have a combined followership of 1 million on social media and get up to 10,000 hate comments per day.

Quran said some persons mock him that Cheryl is old enough to be his grandmother, others say he is after her money and there are those who think they are faking it considering the 37 years gap between them.

But the lovers are unmoved by all the criticisms.

What their families think of their marriage

Cheryl said she has 8 children but they are far from her because they are still finding it hard to come to terms with her having a younger lover.

Quran on the other hand said his family members love his wife, Cheryl.

Social media users divided

Kizzi Hemmngz said:

"Some of you are here judging them but can't keep a tab on your man/woman or relationship. If this is what makes them happy who are you to judge. Let them be, they're not breathing in your faces."

Anna K. Rivera wrote:

"Well, it is true that she looks a bit older than 61 and so what? Appearance is not always for everyone. Also, she has a beautiful hair and she's cheerful. It seems they get along pretty well. I send them blessings."

Rach Rachid stated:

"I think you are very lucky, in a time we do not find true love, not rarely, it does not matter what others think, important is what you feel"

Daveisha Tanck remarked:

"You don’t have to agree with their relationship or even be okay with it but what bothers me is how people behind a computer or phone are behaving. We need to all show a bit of humanity and consider that she is a person and has feelings too. She is someone’s, mother and someone’s daughter and people need to treat people how they would like to be treated."

Source: Briefly.co.za