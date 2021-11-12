A local man seems to have found a renewed belief in marriage thanks to the exploits of his married parents

@tallsiya shared a picture of his parents earnestly reading the Bible, and the snap caused thunderous waves online

Other stans and skeptics alike made their way to the mentions to quote scripture and debate its relevance

An elderly married couple is the envy of their son, who took to social media to share that he had arrived at their home to find them reading the Bible together.

The hilarious post instantly found its way to prominence on Twitter, where users poured over the picture @tallsiya shared of his parents fully invested in the word.

A local man has turned from a marriage skeptic into a believer thanks to his parents. Image: @tallsiya.

The caption read:

"So, I get to my parent’s place to find them sitting together reading the Bible. Yazi ngathi umnandi umshado."

The tweep's comment about thinking that marriage is a joy following what he'd seen sent online users, as many wondered how reading the Bible together could be the basis for a happy marriage.

The tweet attracted a flood of responses that saw it breeching 39 000 likes and 5 000 retweets, all while instigating more than 600 comments.

The picture shows the man's father sprawled on the carpet while his mother is camped on the sofa, both appearing to be reading intently through the Holy Scripture.

Mzansi utters some gospel truths

Similarly stunned and curious to learn more Briefly News went down the comments strip to bring readers all the funny, informative, and spirit-fueled reactions to the post.

@Spear_ZA wrote:

"This is really the most confusing book, never met anyone who read, understood and finished it."

@mtambudze said:

"From my point of view, these cute loves are not reading the Bible together. They had an argument and one of them quoted the Bible and the other one questioned the verse and now they all looking for the verse."

@ELGRING07028691 quoted:

"The grass withers and the flower fades away, but the Word of God will stand forever. Isaiah 40. You will come and go, and the Bible will still be here."

