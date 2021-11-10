A local dog-lover got taught first-hand the joys of having a puppy as his choice of furry friend

Heading to Twitter, @CJSteyl shared an image of a wrecked living room, notably with a trashed pot plant on the floor

Other social media users flooded the comments section with a stream of funny reactions to the messy situation

A popular adage goes suggests that when days are dark friends are few. Another well-known one posits that a dog is a man's best friend.

Together these sayings reveal a telling truth, that even in one's darkest days, a furry friend will never turn its back on you.

A local man was the benefactor of a wrecked living room thanks to his puppy. Image: @CJSteyl.

However, a local guy saw first-hand just how destructive his domestic animal could be as he got the reminder that no matter the situation, a dog will remain a messy creature at best.

Turning to social media, the dog-lover, @CJSteyl, shared an image of a wrecked living room, notably with a pot plant mercilessly sprawled on the floor.

"Get a puppy they said," he captioned the tweet, seemingly defeated.

Saffas amused by adorable puppy's antics

The tweet attracted more than 80 likes as Saffas reacted hilariously. Briefly News scoured the comments to bring readers the funniest reactions to the post.

@ProfMahlangu wrote:

"They then tell you, 'buy him toys, he’ll be better'. Another lie."

@gelezi said:

"It's your fault, no one said to get a plant!!"

@DubbleH33lix added:

"Look, if you can't look after pot plants, maybe give the puppy a skip."

@swank_ZA offered:

"Know all about it and this 'puppy" is almost a year old. There goes our 40-year-old dining room chair."

