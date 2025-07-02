A local man shared alternative retail sources for popular food and clothing items found at a major South African retailer

The intriguing revelations, which highlighted ways to purchase goods at a reduced cost, were broadcast on the video streaming platform TikTok

Social media users expressed enthusiasm and appreciation for the valuable money-saving insights provided in the clip

A content creator shared a few factory places that supply products for Woolworths. Image: @hamzeh.majiet

A fascinating online video shed light on where certain products sold by Woolworths came from, revealing that consumers could buy these items directly from suppliers at a fraction of the usual cost.

This informative clip was shared on TikTok by @hamzeh.majiet, garnering many views, likes, and comments from an impressed audience.

The video starts with @hamzeh.majiet revealing Ambassadors as a direct source for the well-known Woolworths bars and dried fruits, noting that these items are also available for online purchase. Next, Nibbly Bits is highlighted as a supplier of biscuits to the popular store, with the presenter mentioning their multiple physical locations and an online shop, along with several stores across the Western Cape.

Finally, the man features the Davis Clothing Collection, explaining that they produce a range of the beloved Woolworths baby clothing. These key insights offer viewers a glimpse into the supply chain, empowering them with knowledge that could help them save on their shopping.

Social media users were grateful for the plug and promised to check the places. Image: Justin Lambert

Mzansi appreciates the plug

The video gained thousands of views, likes and comments from social media users who were impressed by the money-saving tips. Many passionately advocated for Nibbly Bits' products, expressing their strong affection for the treats and confirming the existence of a store in Johannesburg.

Some requested website links to the featured suppliers, promising to shift their shopping habits. Others voiced their frustration with high retail prices, indicating that they only shopped at the well-known store for loyalty points, and welcomed these new, more affordable alternatives.

User @joey said:

"Thanks, much appreciated 👌."

User @Ginger ❤🇿🇦 shared:

"I love Woolies dried fruit, we are so lucky in South Africa that we have the most amazing produce 🇿🇦."

User @Almaré Marais 🇿🇦 commented:

"Nibbly Bits has a factory in Wellington. I used to drive past them on my way to work. It was torture for you to drive past with your windows open. You'd smell whatever they were baking that day."

User @user994791 added:

"Find us Country Road and Witchery, please."

User @SK shared:

"Honestly, I feel like we shop there for the Vitality points 😂. The day I can get a HealthyBasket rating at a farmers market, it’s over."

User @MpiDot said:

"People are tired of spending a lot."

Watch the TikTok video below:

