A woman challenged herself to get a proper lunch for under R30 at Woolworths and made it work, surprising choices

She documented her affordable finds and shopping journey at the store, later sharing the experience through a detailed TikTok clip

Social media users were wowed by her smart approach to budgeting and praised her money-saving skills as next-level

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A local woman showed that a person could get a meal at Woolworths for R30. Image: @veronica_be_the1

Source: TikTok

On a mission to get the most out of just R30, a smart woman headed to Woolworths for a quick lunch.

She posted the clip on her TikTok account @veronica_be_the1, and her budgeting finesse quickly impressed social media fam.

The woman buys an R30 lunch at Woolworths

The video starts with @veronica_be_the1 sitting in her car on her way to Woolworths. She gets to the store and walks through the aisle with determination. She walks through the bakery and spots a crusty roll for R8.99, and adds two chicken strips at R6.85 each. While she was tempted by other options like prego rolls (over R50) and sandwiches (above R40), she stayed focused.

She even considered fruit and grabbed a single banana, with the price per kilo sitting at R31.99. Though the juice and cool drinks looked tempting, she decided to skip them and said she'd just make herself coffee at work. When she hit the till, her basket came to R26.04, a win! Back at work, she turned her finds into a chicken roll and enjoyed it with her coffee and banana. She mentioned the roll was a bit dry, but still hit the spot.

Locals were impressed with an affordable meal from Woolworths. Image: Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the budgeting vibes

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing how impressed they were with her budgeting skills. Many were shocked that they could get a meal from Woolworths for R30. Some called her a budgeting queen, saying she should be teaching finance classes. Others joked that she could run the economy if given the chance, saying her financial literacy level was high.

User @Zulu added:

"Veronica is a star, guys, nobody can convince me otherwise."

User @Zetz99 commented:

"Not bad, you did well ."

User @Zulu said:

"Veronica is a star, guys, nobody can convince me otherwise."

User @bonikroberts added:

"So I go to work 4 times a week, so that's R30x16 R480. If I did the same for supper, that's R900. I skip breakfast. My monthly groceries would be less than R1500. You are amazing."

User @Phumiee said:

"I'm so confused, you remind me of this other lady on tiktok called Olive😭🥰. Oh well, I love you both ❤️."

User @user3039317710848 shared:

"At this point, I need you to give me financial literacy classes."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

In another Briefly News article, social media users were shocked after seeing a palm-sized Woolworths retailing for R100, saying they would eat it alone.

A lady showed off her new pots bought at Woolworths for R2067, leaving many social media users promising to go buy them.

University students invaded their friend's room at the residence and found a fridge full of Woolworths foods, such as cheese, plain yoghurt and even cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News