"He’s Good": Fans Share Mixed Reactions as iShowSpeed's World Cup Song Surpasses Shakira's 'Dai Dai'
IShowSpeed’s unofficial 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem “Champions” is outperforming Shakira and Burna Boy’s official track “Dai Dai” in viral numbers.
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Fans across TikTok and X are completely split over whether Speed deserves the crown. FIFA has already slid into his mentions, telling him they would “be in touch.”
The video has every competing nation shouting along, with Speed rattling off country names at full speed. Some fans are screaming “finally,” while others say touching Shakira’s World Cup legacy is simply impossible.
Speed’s unique pronunciations of country names are driving fans from every corner crazy. People are either in tears, laughing or proudly celebrating how he said their country’s name.
Mzansi and the world cannot agree
On TikTok, the video has already turned into one massive green-screen moment. Fans are filling comment sections with jokes about how 2010 had “Waka Waka” and 2026 has Speed screaming at full volume.
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Many are saying Speed came on “at the 90th minute and completely cooked” the entire official FIFA lineup. Others are pushing back, saying Shakira’s World Cup legacy is simply untouchable no matter the numbers.
What fans on both sides agree on is that Speed somehow always finds a way to show up and deliver.
Watch the TikTok videos below:
More about Speed
- American live streamer IShowSpeed was on a tour of Africa in 2025, and he made a long stop in South Africa.
- American streamer IShowSpeed was in total disbelief when he saw someone in Zimbabwe who looked exactly like him.
- Streamer IShowSpeed was recently shown Cyan Boujee as the baddest girl in South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za