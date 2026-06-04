IShowSpeed’s unofficial 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem “Champions” is outperforming Shakira and Burna Boy’s official track “Dai Dai” in viral numbers.

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Photos of Shakira and IShowSpeed. Images: Stephanie Augello and Cindy Ord

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Fans across TikTok and X are completely split over whether Speed deserves the crown. FIFA has already slid into his mentions, telling him they would “be in touch.”

The video has every competing nation shouting along, with Speed rattling off country names at full speed. Some fans are screaming “finally,” while others say touching Shakira’s World Cup legacy is simply impossible.

Speed’s unique pronunciations of country names are driving fans from every corner crazy. People are either in tears, laughing or proudly celebrating how he said their country’s name.

Mzansi and the world cannot agree

On TikTok, the video has already turned into one massive green-screen moment. Fans are filling comment sections with jokes about how 2010 had “Waka Waka” and 2026 has Speed screaming at full volume.

Many are saying Speed came on “at the 90th minute and completely cooked” the entire official FIFA lineup. Others are pushing back, saying Shakira’s World Cup legacy is simply untouchable no matter the numbers.

What fans on both sides agree on is that Speed somehow always finds a way to show up and deliver.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

More about Speed

Source: Briefly News