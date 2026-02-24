American live streamer IShowSpeed was on a tour of Africa in 2025, and he made a long stop in South Africa

The content creator sat down for an interview reflecting on his African tour, and he remembered South Africa fondly

The young American also shared his thoughts on seeing types of women across the continent

In a video, IShowSpeed discussed his view of South Africa. The young man reflected on his experience getting to know the continent for millions to see.

IShowSpeed discussed South Africa after the Africa tour. Image: @ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed had a blast in South Africa, and he shared what impressed him most in the country. South Africans were raving about IShowSpeed's review of Mzansi after seeing the country.

In a video on YouTube shared on 22 February 2026, IShowSpeed had a sit-down interview where he mentioned South Africa. He said the country had some of the most beautiful women he had ever seen in his life. He raved that there were "so many varieties and different flavours" in South Africa. He included a clip of him talking to women from Cape Town, and he tried to charm them. He said fondly remembered a lady in a yellow dress who gave him her number, he said: "She was very pretty." Watch the clip of IShowSpeed talking about Mzansi below:

South Africa chuffed by Speedshow

Online users agreed with the American live streamer that South Africa had a lot of beautiful women. Ladies commented, accepting IShowspeed's compliments. Read people's reactions to iShowSpeed's take on the women below:

IShowspeed was impressed by South African women. Image: IShowspeed / Youtube

Source: TikTok

🌦🌛⚡INFINITE 🪐☄🌊 joked about Showspeed's appreciation of Mzansi women:

"Iyoooo Different flavours! Sizzling, tantalising, Yaz hini! Weeeee American men are coming, ladies! Ba zo kwata our brothers! 🤣"

kele wrote:

"That is the truth, African countries won't agree with you because they are deeply jealous."

Gina Xiluva was amused:

"The different flavours🥰😂"

Blue appreciated iShow Speed's compliments:

"We are gorgeous, different flavors indeed, proudly S.African❤️"

Zulu kaNtombela Mngun’omuhle🐆 agreed with iShowspeed

"I don’t blame him."

Ma*m confirmed iShowspeed's take on Mzansi ladies:

"We are beautiful. I look at myself in the mirror and thank God every day."

@Thisis.shadung felt that the YouTuber wanted to stay for the women:

"Females in South Africa made him think twice about leaving 🇿🇦"

@jadibdraws was impressed:

"Speed is only 21, no wonder he has so much energy. He'll look back at this video 10 years from now and wonder how he did it all."

IShowSpeed's epic 28-day adventure across 20 African nations

Briefly News previously reported that IShowSpeed opened up about the emotional core behind the ambitious "Speed Does Africa" tour. Growing up, he absorbed stories of ancient cultures and traditions in school, which ignited a fascination he could not act on due to limited opportunities.

As his fame grew through chaotic gaming streams and viral moments, he realised the power to turn that childhood curiosity into reality.

The continent's people shared their thoughts on Speed's post-tour interview, after having welcomed him with open arms.

