American streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known by his online name IShowSpeed or Speed, livestreamed how he got a South African woman's number

Speed touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, and plans to tour 20 other African countries as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour

He met the young woman, whose age he double-checked, at a bistro in Cape Town's CBD before ringing in the new year

IShowSpeed showed excitement when he got a Cape Town hun's number. Images: @ishowspeed / Instagram, @kickclipper_ / TikTok

Source: UGC

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, recently landed in Cape Town and wasted no time flirting with the ladies. He successfully scored a young woman's number on New Year's Eve, which left him grinning from ear to ear.

Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is in South Africa as part of his 28-day streaming journey, the 'Speed Does Africa' tour, in which he plans to visit 20 African countries until 26 January 2026.

Five hours into his over seven-hour-long YouTube livestream, the 20-year-old media personality bumped into a 22-year-old woman named Asanda at The Wes Bistro & Bar in the CBD, who was taken by surprise when he approached her. An excited Speed asked the woman who caught his eye if she was single, to which she replied, 'Yes.' He looked at her ID to confirm her age after she handed the card to him.

As Asanda typed in her number on Speed's phone, the streamer danced and told her:

"I'ma text you."

Asanda returned to her table with her friends as Speed headed out of the bistro, continuing to tour the streets of the Mother City.

IShowSpeed has won many awards, including Streamer of the Year, for his contribution to online entertainment. Images: @ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

Watch a snippet of Speed's interaction with Asanda in the TikTok video posted on Liu Clipper's account below:

