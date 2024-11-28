A man saw the woman of his dreams but was too scared to speak to her while at an eating establishment

The gent instead chose to capture her in a video, which he shared on TikTok

Social media users could not believe how he let her pass without talking to her, and many shared jokes on his comment feed

Mzansi's TikTok has to be the best thing on the internet. It educates, entertains, and can also be a place to find love, as many have met soul mates on the app and are living happily ever after.

A local man whose TikTok handle is @maxwellmzumala took to the platform to look for his crush, joining a famous sound used by those who need help to find strangers they like.

The man sees the girl of his dreams

The clip shows the lady sitting on the restaurant's left side, sipping her drink. The man zoomed in to show a closer look as she peacefully enjoyed her meal sitting alone at Nandos.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the man no sympathy

Social media users teased the guy in the comments section for being cowardly and filming the lady instead of asking for the contact details. Others gave him tips on what to do the next time he sees someone he likes.

User @zweli_ndevu sharedL

"You had a chance to talk with her, but you chose to be cameraman moss😏😅."

User @Ria said:

"'Yoh, I hope someone doesn't do this to me because of the way I chew, and the face I make when eating 😭."

User @Mokgwaneng advised:

"I once bought a dessert in Letlhakane Nandos and sent the waiter to deliver, and in return, I got the number."

User @bheezoo added:

"She was right in front of you, bro, but you decided to be a cameraman 😂😂."

User @V A N G I L E noted:

"We can't enjoy solo dates in peace now😂😂."

User @Themba Zulu said:

"After helping, you’ll just film her again. Never, we’re not helping 😂😂."

