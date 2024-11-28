“She Was Right in Front of You”: Man Seeks Help To Locate His Crush, SA Cracks Jokes
- A man saw the woman of his dreams but was too scared to speak to her while at an eating establishment
- The gent instead chose to capture her in a video, which he shared on TikTok
- Social media users could not believe how he let her pass without talking to her, and many shared jokes on his comment feed
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Mzansi's TikTok has to be the best thing on the internet. It educates, entertains, and can also be a place to find love, as many have met soul mates on the app and are living happily ever after.
A local man whose TikTok handle is @maxwellmzumala took to the platform to look for his crush, joining a famous sound used by those who need help to find strangers they like.
The man sees the girl of his dreams
The clip shows the lady sitting on the restaurant's left side, sipping her drink. The man zoomed in to show a closer look as she peacefully enjoyed her meal sitting alone at Nandos.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shows the man no sympathy
Social media users teased the guy in the comments section for being cowardly and filming the lady instead of asking for the contact details. Others gave him tips on what to do the next time he sees someone he likes.
User @zweli_ndevu sharedL
"You had a chance to talk with her, but you chose to be cameraman moss😏😅."
User @Ria said:
"'Yoh, I hope someone doesn't do this to me because of the way I chew, and the face I make when eating 😭."
User @Mokgwaneng advised:
"I once bought a dessert in Letlhakane Nandos and sent the waiter to deliver, and in return, I got the number."
User @bheezoo added:
"She was right in front of you, bro, but you decided to be a cameraman 😂😂."
User @V A N G I L E noted:
"We can't enjoy solo dates in peace now😂😂."
User @Themba Zulu said:
"After helping, you’ll just film her again. Never, we’re not helping 😂😂."
SA hun falls in love with a guy driving a Lamborghini
In another Briefly News article, a gorgeous babe spotted a man driving a Lamborghini in Cape Town and asked online strangers to help her locate him.
Social media users reacted to the lady's post, saying she fell in love with the car but not the man because she could not see him inside the vehicle.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za