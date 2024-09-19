SA Woman Flexes What She Ordered vs What She Got, Nando’s Edition
- A lady placed Nando's on blast after she showcased what she ordered vs what she got, which left her highly disappointed
- In the TikTok video, she showcased the meal she received vs how it looked in the advertisement poster, and the clip went viral
- People reacted to the hun's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One young woman in Mzansi was not feeling her meal, which she ordered from Nando's, and she took to social media to show it off.
Lady shows off what she ordered vs what she got
The stunner, who goes by the handle @nomhle_65 on TikTok, was excited to try out the Cabo Sosatie Flatbread that cost R55 at Nando's; however, she was not impressed with how the meal came out vs how it was advertised on the poster.
@nomhle_65 went on to showcase the meal and how it looked in the photo compared to when she received it in person, which left her highly disappointed. In her TikTok caption, she called out the eatery for false advertisement, tagging Nando's and simply saying, "Why?"
Take a look at the video.
SA can relate to the woman's Nando's meal
The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many highlighting how unimpressed they were with Cabo Sosatie Flatbread from Nando's.
Lethu_2 said:
"I tried it today, and all I can say is “give me my money” was so disappointed, plus coleslaw engaka."
Paraofwestville shared:
"I asked to add another sosatie, they charged me R113 in total just for another piece of the chicken."
Refiloe Mampane wrote:
"I swear I wanted to cry after I bought this."
Bianca commented:
"It's not nice at all I want my money back."
User expressed:
"I felt so embarrassed eating this at work few days ago, badlalile ngathi shame."
Plated by Palesa simply said:
"Hawu Nando's?"
