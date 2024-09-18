One babe in Mzansi flexed her wig for the word to see in a TikTok video, and peeps were amused

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the stunner post as they rushed to the comments section to poke at the hun

A stunner in South Africa went viral on TikTok after she unveiled her interesting wig to the world.

A lady amused Mzansi with her wig in a TikTok video. Image: @tsaky51

Source: TikTok

SA can’t deal with woman’s wig

TikTok user @tsaky51 shared a video giving her viewers a glimpse into how she styles her installed wig. The young hun looked defeated while trying to do her hair, which amused many online users as her wig did not turn out exactly how she hoped it would.

While taking to her comments, the babe expressed the following:

"Ke sharp, life didn’t end when I didn’t lay the edges equally."

@tsaky51's wig antics left Mzansi netizens cracking up in laughter, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, garnering many views, thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Mzansi is entertained by the hun's wig fail

The babe's wig amused South Africans, and many cracked jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Gcina one Thigh Gap said:

"Me trying to make things work with him."

Precious Sedras shared:

"You strong shem, mina, I would've cried when the ponytail didn't ponytail, sana."

Limitless 505 cracked a joke, saying

"When life is hard, but you are trying your best to stay positive."

Ntsako H expressed:

"This is a real, real death."

Zamajobe@40 was amused:

"I love your sense of humour, mina."

