A young lady in Cape Town left the hair salon emotional after she was informed to cut her hair

In the video, the stunner can be seen crying while sitting on the styling chair, and she wanted to braid her hair

The video sparked strong reactions online, with many people who were concerned as to why she had to cut her hair

A South African woman left the hair salon in tears after she went in to have her hair braided.

A woman from Cape Town cried after she was told to cut her hair in a TikTok video. Image:@yolandashiyani2

Source: TikTok

Young lady in tears over haircut

A video shared by @yolandashiyani2 on TikTok shows a young lady sitting in a chair at the salon. The hairdresser was standing behind her as she was combing her hair. The hairstyle asked @yolandashiyani2 questions regarding her hair, but she kept saying she did not know. As the clip continued, @yolandashiyani2 revealed that the hairdresser informed her that she had to cut her hair as it could not be braided.

@yolandashiyani2 captioned her video, saying:

"You go to the salon to do braids, and you end up having to cut your hair."

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the woman's clip

The stunner's video entertained many people as they flooded the comments to express their concerns, while others simply laughed it off.

Kgomotso asked:

"Why did you have to cut your hair."

To which she responded by saying:

"Relaxer damaged it."

User2781113319121 shared:

"Reason why I hate relaxer it once damaged my hair and scalp very bad I nearly had worms on my scalp"

Alaika Laika gushed over the lady's hair, adding:

"You look great with short hair."

Lebogangmanthoadi wrote:

"At least she didn't sell you lies."

