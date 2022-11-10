A lovely RDP house with a sleek minimalist interior had South African peeps digging its cosy style

The crib was fitted with lovely cupboards in the kitchen and pristine tiles in the living room, showing the simple design layout

Mzansi peeps really loved the property, and some discussed the different sizes these types of homes come in

A gorgeous RDP house rocking a sleek minimalist interior had peeps talking about how lovely it was.

A stunning RDP house was discussed by proud SA peeps who loved its minimalist interior. Images: @KasiEconomy/ Twitter

@KasiEconomy shared the lovely snaps on Twitter, showing different aspects of the house. The first thing that grabbed peeps attention was the colour of the paint on the walls, juxtaposed with the white edges.

The yard isn't impressive, but the real wonder begins when you step into the crib. It looks a lot more spacious than what he exterior suggests. The first snap shows a lounge that exemplifies minimalist design with a lovely blue couch and a plant placed by its side.

The first thing that stands out is the cupboards and how sleek they look in the picture of the kitchen. They show off a simple yet effective colour pallet. The bedroom also has the same type of minimalism found in the rest of the pics.

South Africans dug the house and discussed some aspects of it. See the responses below:

@SyabongaSingela said:

"Kunama rdp house a this big. This is more than 40 square meters we are used to."

@MduYxrk mentioned:

"The minimal interior design makes it look big."

@DRLUKHO commented:

"They definitely have no kids."

@Butana_N posted:

"Its pretty lovely,though this RDP thing is nothing but soft slavery tactics by the ANC why are the black people subjected to such inhuman living conditions all over again, it's now so acceptable we celebrate handouts from the government & make them look so pretty "

@Sisinyana5 shared:

"This is beautiful "

@TheReal_Mlu_ said:

"Dignity."

