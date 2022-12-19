South Africans were mesmerised by a cow's athletic dexterity to leap over a wall with minimal ease

The large bovine slowly walked to the wall with very little indication of trying to leap, so the clip came as a surprise

Mzansi peeps couldn't believe what they had seen and many were lost for words, preferring to comment using emojis

A nursery story about a cow jumping over the moon has been quite popular over the years, but this unorthodox bovine preferred to jump over a wall instead.

The animal slowly approached the wall before preparing to leap over it. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

@VehicleTrackerz posted the clip and applied that the cow has been hitting the gym. Peeps didn't have words for the Twitter post, with many just serving tons of emojis to express their disbelief.

A weird instance

The post shared by @VehicleTrackerz is not the type of content the account usually posts and the video itself isn't common. Cows are usually slow and docile creatures that couldn't be bothered by any rigorous activity, except for this athletic bovine.

The leap wasn't completely graceful, seeing that some chunks of the wall broke off, but the cow was successful nonetheless. Peeps didn't say much about the cow but found the clip hilarious. See the comments below:

@Vuyo09239741 said:

"It's clearly better than Kaizer Chiefs."

@NamiGabos mentioned:

"Cows were never meant to be kept in such buildings, kraals made with wood are for cows. Waitsi this location people like to take chances."

@frank_goitse posted:

@famokachi commented:

"That's unreal!"

@Siviwe_Gs asked:

"Yhoo, how do you detain this cow if it's yours??"

@Phuti_Pheme2 shared:

@Nkosikh27183174 said:

"This breed is very bad-tempered."

@bigb_maseka mentioned:

"Effortlessly."

