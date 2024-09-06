An accident in the Eastern Cape claimed five lives and injured thirteen when a taxi overturned on a gravel road

The taxi was reportedly driving from Mthatha to kwaMajola when the driver lost control, and the vehicle flipped over

The youngest person to die was a 2-month-old baby, and South Africans were heartbroken by the accident

EASTERN CAPE — A two-month-old baby was among the people who died in an accident that claimed five lives in the Eastern Cape.

Accident claims 5 lives

SABC News said a minibus overturned in Libode in the Eastern Cape near Mthathga on 5 September. The taxi was on its way to KwaMajola village from Mthatha when the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle over.

The province's spokesperson for the transport department, Unatghi Binqose, said the driver's brakes gave way, and he lost control of the vehicle. He extended his condolences to those who died in the accident.

"The MEC for Transport Xolile Nqatha is extending sincere words to the families and wishes the injured people a speedy recovery," she said.

South Africans heartbroken by accident

Netizens on Facebook conveyed their condolences to those who died.

Vetes Mohasoane said:

"RIP. So sad."

Tshepo Malatji said:

"Sad news indeed."

Basil McLellan said:

"Sad indeed. Such reckless drivers should be made an example of."

Thobiswa said:

"Yoh, it's bad."

