A collision occurred in Northriding, Johannesburg, resulting in two individuals being critically injured.

The incident took place on July 7, 2023, and the occupants of the car narrowly escaped with their lives.

Car accidents in South Africa often have devastating consequences, but the quick response of emergency healthcare workers brought hope in this situation.

JOHANNESBURG- Two men sustained severe injuries in a serious car accident. The unfortunate event unfolded during the night while the men were on the road.

Two men got ejected out of a vehicle that overturned on a Johannesburg road. Image: ftwitty/Thomas Rodriguez/ simonkr

Source: Getty Images

Online users are often disturbed after seeing fatal car crashes, but this one had hope. Healthcare workers from Emer -G Med were on the scene, and they did their best to save the men's lives.

Car accident on Johannesburg Road pushes emergency healthcare workers

The vehicle involved in the accident overturned, resulting in two men getting ejected out of the vehicle. TimesLIVE reported that Emer-G-Med shared details about the incident, and explained that advanced life support paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene in Witkoppen Road, Northriding. They were able to stabilise the injured men before transporting them to the hospital for further treatment.

Children's lives taken d in South African road accident with 3 vehicles

In another story, Briefly News reported that several victims did not survive a car accident in Cape Town. A collision involving a truck, bus, and delivery vehicle claimed the lives of five students. This devastating news left many South Africans in despair over the young lives lost.

“Spiritual healing is needed”: SA saddened, Limpopo collision leaves 3 dead

Briefly News previously reported that a collision involving a truck and taxi on the N1 claimed the lives of three people and left 10 others injured.

The incident occurred on Friday, 17 March and left many citizens reeling in horror. The injured were taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene told SABC News the collision was a result of the truck’s brakes failing. The truck collided head-on with the mini-bus taxi.

