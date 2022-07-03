A massive multi-car collision involving 14 cars has left 70 people injured with 2 people in critical condition

The two severely injured patients were airlifted to a medical facility while the others were transported for treatment at other facilities

Initially, it was believed that 20 cars had been involved leaving the Garsfontein offramp in Tshwane was closed for most of the night

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TSHWANE - Emergency services rushed to the Garsfontein offramp in Tshwane on Saturday night after a massive pileup involving 14 cars took place.

Two people were so severely injured that they had to be airlifted to a medical facility while other patients with less severe injuries were taken to the hospital.

70 People were injured when at least 14 cars collided on the Garsfontein offramp in Tshwane. Photo credit: @TrafficSA

Source: Twitter

The cause of the accident was unknown and when the emergency services were first notified it was feared that at least 20 cars were involved with an unknown number of injuries.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported and the road remained closed for the majority of the night until it was completely cleared according to the Daily Sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Rekord reported that motorists were advised to avoid the area immediately after the accident was reported. A bus was also involved in the accident and the passengers onboard were injured. However, the injured passengers were not transported to the hospital.

Dozens feared dead in horrific multi-car crash on N3

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a horrific car crash involving up to 10 cars has occurred on the N3 South in Pietermaritzburg. Five cars, two trucks, two taxis and a bakkie were involved in a multi-car crash on the highway.

Dozens are feared dead and police are on the scene investigating the accident. An additional accident took place on the N3 North while the emergency services attended to the scene.

According to TimesLIVE one of the taxis, which was full of passengers, was engulfed in flame after it crashed into a truck. When emergency services arrived on the scene the fire had spread to other cars.

5 Die in horrific head on collision between a truck and small car

In similar news a horrific head-on collision between a truck and a small car has left five people dead. The accident took place on the R57 approximately 15km from Heilbron in the Free State.

The occupants of the light motor vehicle all perished in the accident while the driver and passenger of the truck escaped without injury.

When emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, the two cars were smashed together on the side of the road.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News