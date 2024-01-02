A woman who lost her only child on New Year's said that she was not expecting to find her dead

The lady is the mother of one of the victims of the shooting in Soshanguve, which claimed four lives on 1 January

Netizens were heartbroken and tried to figure out why one of the victims, who was a police officer, was killed

The mother of one of the four people gunned down in Soshanguve on New Year's Day is heartbroken beyond belief. She looked forward to spending the first day of 2024 with her child, but she was met with a horror scene when she got home.

Woman'sYear's daughter killed in Soshanguve shooting

According to TimesLIVE, the woman, Vuyolethu Ziwele, revealed that one of the victims is her daughter, and the other is her daughter's uncle. The girl and her uncle, who is a police officer, were shot and killed on 1 January in Soshanguve, Pretoria. Ziwele said that she usually works the night shift, and on that night, she called her family.

They were praying when she last spoke to them, and she hung up. Later, she got a call and was informed that there were gunshots where she lived. When she arrived home, she found that her child was dead, along with three others.

"She is my only child,” she tearfully said.

Police apprehend 2 suspects

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. They are expected to appear in court on Thursday on charges of murder.

Netizens believe there's more to the murders

South Africans on Facebook believe that there was more to the story.

Pablos Jovis said:

“One of the deceased was a police officer stationed at the OR Tambo International Airport. A hit.”

Nkosikho Mtshawe pointed out:

“The police uncle was a target. RIP to them.”

Bojela Sncono cried.

“This country, Lord. Help us out.”

Koko Mancha replied:

“This country needs to vote the ANC out.”

Petrus Mzaefane Nage remarked:

“Maybe he had information and very sensitive information, so he probably had to be eliminated.”

Bheki Cele calls on SAPS officers to fight fire with fire

Recently, Briefly News reported that 70 police officers were killed in seven months, and this angered police minister Bheki Cele.

Cele, who spoke at the funeral of two police officers killed while on duty, called on police officers to fight fire with fire.

Briefly News spoke to The department's spokesperson, Lirandz Themba, and asked if this order could be misinterpreted as a"shoot to kill" order. Themba replied that officers are called to respond with force proportional to the threat.

