Jub Jub is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, attempted murder, kidnapping and assault

Uyajola 9/9 host, Jub Jub's case, has resumed on Monday, 11 December 2023

The media personality is set to appear at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 11 December 2023

Jub Jub is back at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 11 December 2023. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Rapper Jub Jub is facing 13 counts of sexual assault, attempted murder, assault and kidnapping, and he is back in court.

Jub Jub set to appear at the Johannesburg High Court

The Uyajola 9/9 host's legal woes continue as his court case resumes, and he is set to appear at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 11 December 2023.

Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, is facing multiple counts brought forward by four complaints: Amanda Du-Pont, Kelly Khumalo, Masechaba Khumalo and his cousin.

During the star's last appearance in court, his legal team asked the Magistrate to postpone the trial as Molemo was fully booked for the festive season, but Magistrate Betty Khumalo dismissed the request.

She said:

"Did you not consider consulting with me before suggesting a date for the proceedings? I've already made arrangements. I hope you understand that I am reluctant to alter my plans now. If you were aware that your client would be unavailable, the initial proposal for that date should have been avoided.

"If your client remains unavailable, a warrant of arrest may be issued, and it will be your responsibility to address it. The case is scheduled for December 11."

Jub Jub reflects on prison

In a candid discussion with Thembekile Mrototo on Showmax's popular show, Unfollowed, Jub Jub spoke about his come-up in the music industry and his time in prison.

The rapper opened up about being in jail, where he revealed that it was not as movies made it seem:

"It was very devastating. What you think of prison, a million times more, it was bad. Prison doesn't care if you're Jub Jub, it's bad. It made me a better person. It made me wiser, I became closer to my ancestors and God.

"Prison is the only place that actually forced me to be alone, to reconnect with God and my ancestors because the life I was living, I had no time for what my ancestors wanted me to do, I had no time with God. It just brought me much closer."

Uyajola 9/9 racks up impressive viewership

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's show, Uyajola 9/9, and its success despite the rapper's trouble with the law. The show was launched in 2019 through Showmax and quickly became one of the country's most loved shows for all the drama that constantly unfolds.

Jub Jub was showered with praise from fans for the show's successful run after another impressive and nail-biting episode.

