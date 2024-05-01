South African star Tyla shined on the cover of Cosmopolitan, stunning fans with her beauty and success

Her hit songs and Grammy win have propelled her to international fame, garnering praise from South Africans and fans worldwide

Tyla's confidence and talent continue to make waves as she graces magazine covers and shares her journey with the world

Grammy Award-winning South African star Tyla is still flying the country's flag high. The Water hitmaker who has been charting local and international charts with her music is also serving looks.

Tyla served looks on the Cosmopolitan magazine cover. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage and Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla stuns on Cosmopolitan magazine cover

There is no denying that Tyla is the star of the moment. The star has been dominating social media with her success, confidence, beauty and music. She has been travelling the world and also conducting interviews with top publications.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Truth or Dare hitmaker announced that she was on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. She shared saucy pictures showing her versatile and trendy looks. The post's caption read:

"The thing about @tyla is that she always knew she was meant for this moment. She already released a song that went so viral it inspired its own water-pouring TikTok dance (slay) and won her a Grammy. So in our cover interview, she tells us why, after years of hard work, she’s not interested in playing the “I can’t believe I’m here” role."

Mzansi proud of Tyla's success

South Africans were basking in pride after Tyla's Cosmopolitan magazine cover went viral. Many commended her for her unmatched beauty.

@nikkistigs said:

"Wowwww you are one of the most beautiful women ever"

@litchi_hov commented:

"I need us to gather here & agree that this chick is a menace. ️‍"

@mbaliey2309 wrote:

"Selena Gomez is that you?? "

@tylaclub added:

"They could never make me hate you "

