Mzansi star Tyla is rubbing shoulders with top stars and we couldn't be more proud of her. The star who has been making waves after dropping her highly anticipated self-titled alum, Tyla was a guest on Kai Cenat's stream.

Tyla was hosted on Kai Cenat's show. Image: Arturo Holmes and Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Tyla rakes in big numbers on Kai Cenat's stream

Tyla is the star we think she is. The Johannesburg-born singer and songwriter has been dominating the world with her unmatched talent and beauty. She recently had the streets buzzing when she was hosted on the popular YouTuber Kai Cenat's stream.

A clip of the star arriving on the show was shared on X by a user with the handle @scubaryan_. The post also indicated that the Water hitmaker's stream got more than 150,000 streams. The post's caption read:

"Tyla arrives on Kai Cenat stream with over 150k+ viewers "

Fans can't get over Tyla's natural beauty

Social media users could not help, but talk about Tyla's effortless beauty. The star looked laid back in denim jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black leather jacket. Many said she is naturally beautiful.

@LockInVari said

"Tyla is so naturally bad bruh."

@iqkev added:

"Kai Cenat getting every celeb on stream 2024 "

@valuelyfe added:

"They all finna leave when she leaves ngl sad but the truth."

@WillyFitzgeral3 noted

"Well he averages about a 100 thousand viewers a night so I don’t think it matters."

@Joyboy21st commented:

Oh my God, why is she so perfect..."

Tyla chuffed with “overwhelming response” to debut album

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla's debut album was released on 22 March 2024. She also released a music video for one of her new singles and a video for the remix to Water, which has had people buzzing.

Social media has been awash with videos of Tyla at her album launch party. Many tweets were shared about the Water superstar's first album.

Source: Briefly News